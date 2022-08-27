Electric car dealership eyes Roswell building

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council approved a rezoning request Aug. 22 to allow for the sale of electric vehicles at 950 Sun Valley Drive.
The owner of the property, Buck Woodruff, said he cannot reveal the electric vehicle franchise that will be taking over the space, but that it is expected to lease the property for 35 years.
While a majority of its sales are required to be new vehicle car sales, the franchise will be allowed to sell some used vehicles. Woodruff said the new electric vehicles will be shipped directly from the factory.
"The improvements to this building … [are] absolutely beautiful," Woodruff said. "This will be the highest priced electric car [franchise] in Atlanta, Georgia, ever."
Woodruff, who operates Honda Carland and other properties around Roswell, has owned the 3.5-acre parcel at 950 Sun Valley Drive since 1974. There is currently a one-story building on the site that has 44,261 square feet of space.
The property is surrounded by industrial light and commercial heavy zoning to the north, east and west. To the south is the Green Lawn Cemetery, which is zoned civic. Woodruff said he previously used it for about 2.5 years while he renovated Honda Carland.
The Planning Commission heard the request to rezone the property from industrial light to industrial flex Aug. 16, but the motion failed to pass.
The Community Development Department then recommended approval, and the City Council passed it unanimously on Aug. 22, with three conditions.
The provisions allow vehicle sales on the property, but no loading and unloading of vehicles can occur on the street. They also require that any other uses, such as residential, public/institutional and certain commercial and industrial uses, be conditional.
Mayor Kurt Wilson said he is excited for the franchise to open in the city.
“We look forward to them coming to Roswell,” Wilson said. “Can’t wait.”
