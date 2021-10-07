Election Guide: Roswell

Election season is here and the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald wants to help. We put this page together as a resource and will update it regularly. Be sure to bookmark it, check back for more information and share it with a neighbor if you find it helpful.
Contents:
- What is on the ballot?
- Who is on the ballot?
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Candidate Questionnaires
- Additional Coverage
- More Resources
Voting FAQs
I’m registered to vote in Roswell. What will I see on my ballot?
Roswell residents will vote for the Mayor and three City Council seats (Posts 4, 5 and 6).
Which City Council seats will I vote for?
All city council seats are At-Large, meaning that residents of Roswell are able to cast votes for every seat.
Three of the six seats are up for election in 2021. Voters will elect Post 4, Post 5 and Post 6. For two of the seats, incumbents are seeking reelection.
When can I vote?
Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.
What about early voting?
Voters may cast their ballots early in-person from Tuesday, October 12 to Friday, October 29. Polling places will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where can I vote?
There are two polling places in the City of Roswell:
- The Roswell Branch Library (115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA, 30075)
- The East Roswell Branch Library (2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA, 30076)
Voters are required to vote at their designated polling place. See where you are assigned to vote here.
What about absentee voting?
Georgia’s General Assembly changed the process for absentee voting in 2021. For more information please see this guide from Fulton County.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 22.
How do I know if I'm registered to vote?
You can check your registration status here.
I'm not registered to vote. Is it too late?
Yes. The voter registration deadline was October 4.
Candidate Guide
Mayor
All Roswell voters are eligible to vote in the mayoral race. The mayor serves four-year terms.
- Lori Henry (Incumbent)
- Kurt Wilson
- Jason Yowell
City Council
There are six Roswell City Council seats. They are all “At-Large,” meaning that any registered voter can cast a ballot in each race, regardless of where they live in Roswell. Members of city council serve for four years, and three are up for election every other year. In 2021 voters will elect Posts 4, Post 5 and Post 6.
Post 4
- Marie Willsey (Incumbent)
- Peter Vanstrom
Post 5
- Michael Dal Cerro
- Yalonda Freeman
- Will Morthland
Matt Tyser currently holds the Roswell City Council Post 5 seat. He is not seeking re-election.
Post 6
- Matt Judy (Incumbent)
- Lee Hills
Candidate Questionnaires
The Herald is sending questionnaires to all candidates, and their answers will be posted here.
Do you have a question you’d like us to ask? Email it to vote@appenmedia.com.
Additional Coverage
Aug. 20 - The qualification period ends for candidates. You can read the coverage from Chamian Cruz here.
Sept. 20 - The three mayoral candidates participated in a debate hosted by the Roswell Community Masjid. You can read the coverage from Chamian Cruz here.
Sept. 22 - Seven city council candidates participated in a debate hosted by the Roswell Community Masjid. You can read the coverage from Chamian Cruz here.
What’s next?
Oct. 7 - The public will have a chance to meet candidates one-on-one at a forum hosted by the Roswell Woman’s Club, Roswell NEXT and League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton. You can read the preview from Chamian Cruz here.
