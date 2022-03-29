Elected officials honor fallen Roswell Police lieutenant

ROSWELL, Ga. — Mayor Kurt Wilson presented Roswell police Lt. Joel Ruff’s family with a proclamation at the March 28 City Council meeting honoring him and his 20 years of service to the city.

Ruff, 43, died of a medical emergency while on duty Feb. 3. His most recent assignment had been serving as a watch commander for one of the Roswell Police Department’s nightshift patrol squads. State Rep. Mary Robichaux and State Sen. John Albers also presented Ruff’s family with resolutions from both the Georgia House of Representative and Georgia Senate. Albers said he personally knew Ruff and thanked his family for sharing him with the community.

“This is a very difficult time, but I want each one of you to know that Joel is still with us,” Albers said. “… He’s inside everyone who serves in the Roswell Police Department, every constituent who he helped over his many, many years. … And I want you to know that we use the phrase ‘the finest’ when it comes to those who serve as a police officer, and nobody demonstrated the word finest better than Joel did.”