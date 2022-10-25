Elderly residents at Grove Way apartments settle into new homes

ROSWELL, Ga. — While the Roswell Housing Authority convened its monthly meeting at 199 Grove Way Oct. 11, outside, a small group helped a longtime tenant move out of her run-down apartment.

Every day, the property gets a little quieter as the half dozen remaining tenants move out, some as far as Atlanta, Cumming or out of state.

Beth Brown, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority, which manages the property through a mutual agreement with the Roswell agency, said she expects that number to drop to six within the next 30 days. There are still three tenants, however, who have not found housing options they would even consider applying to.

Seven months ago, the 33 tenants at the public housing development received notice they had until the end of August to vacate. The building, also known as Pelfrey Pines, consists of 40 units built in the mid-1980s. The Roswell Housing Authority owns another 55 income-based housing units in the area.

The City of Roswell found that the property had several structural issues, including settling and cracks, costly deficiencies in the stormwater drainage systems, missing steel structures and deteriorating steel supports in columns and suspended stairways.

But, the area-wide housing shortage and landlords’ unwillingness to accept Section 8 vouchers has limited the elderly residents’ options, especially those who are also disabled. So, over the summer, Vietnam War veteran Michael Dowda sounded the alarm, pleading with city officials to get involved.

The housing authorities later said that the Leumas Group, which had been hired by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, would continue to help the tenants look for housing, and that there was no longer a set deadline for them to move out as long as the building remains safe.

Dowda, Sheila Richards and Wanda Wilbanks, who all spoke to Appen Media in July, have all found new housing.

At the Oct. 11 meeting, Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Roswell Housing Authority, said she recently met with a group of legislators and told them about the challenges they were facing at the apartment complex. She said State Rep. Chuck Martin seemed interested in getting involved.

Additionally, Parrish said Christopher Nunn, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, had reached out encouraging them to continue working with the development firm Pennrose to redevelop 199 Grove Way.