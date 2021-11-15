Early voting dates set for Roswell Post 5 City Council seat

ROSWELL, Ga. — Voters in the City of Roswell will soon head to the polls again to decide between candidates Will Morthland and Michael Dal Cerro for the Post 5 City Council seat.

Neither candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 2 election. Dal Cerro garnered 38.16% of the vote, Morthland received 37.81%, and a third candidate, Yalonda Freeman, received 24.03%. The seat is currently held by Councilman Matthew Tyser who decided to not seek reelection.

Early voting for the runoff election will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 to Nov. 24. Roswell residents who registered to vote before Oct. 4 can participate in early voting at any Fulton County advanced voting location.

There are 16 early voting locations in Fulton County, including the East Roswell Branch Library at 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road and Roswell Branch Library at 115 Norcross Street. The East Roswell Branch Library also has one of five absentee ballot locations in the county.

The runoff election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Registered voters can only cast ballots at their assigned precinct on that day.

To find out if you are eligible to vote or for more information, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.