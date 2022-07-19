Eagles Nest Church eyes East Roswell Kohl’s site

ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church is under contract to purchase the Kohl’s lot off Holcomb Bridge Road that has been vacant for close to six years.
Senior Pastor Lee Jenkins told Appen Media July 13 that the 15.5-acre site in East Roswell consists of three separate buildings but declined to share details about the church’s plans for the property.
“We have been pursuing this property for years and will be closing this fall,” Jenkins said. “Once we close on the property, we will be providing more information about our plans. Please know that we are committed to greatly enhancing this property and making it something that Roswell will be proud of.”
Jenkins founded Eagles Nest Church in 2012, and it has since grown to more than 1,000 members. The church previously leased a space in Alpharetta but moved its services to Centennial High School in July after the property sold to another church.
Jenkins says in a video uploaded to YouTube that the church in Alpharetta sold about a year ago. While Eagles Nest was allowed to keep holding services there, it was asked to move them to the afternoons.
Roswell Community Relations Director Julie Brechbill said the former Kohl’s property is zoned as commercial mixed use. As of July 13, nothing has been filed to go before the Planning and Zoning Division.
Kohl’s announced in 2016 it would close 18 under-performing stores as part of the company’s plan to venture into the outlet business. One of those locations was in East Roswell.
Then, in February, the City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit to convert the property into a pickleball sports and recreation facility called Pickle and Social, hoping it would become a destination site for East Roswell.
But, the following month, developer Competitive Social Ventures announced it had deemed the property “too cost-prohibitive” and that it had decided to look at other locations in the city.
The site is one of two empty big box stores in East Roswell that are set to be replaced after being vacant for more than half a decade.
ECI Group and joint venture partner Phoenix Capital announced in June they had started construction of a $101 million luxury apartment and townhome development to replace the East Village Shopping Center on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The shopping center is at the site of a former SuperTarget, which had been vacant for the past five years. The Avery East Village mixed-use development is expected to be completed in late 2024. Plans call for 335 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 74 townhomes, 75,000 square feet of retail and a large public central green with pavilion.