Drake House holds 19th ice cream fundraiser

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Drake House held its 19th annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ fundraiser at First Baptist Roswell on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Each year, over 3,000 guests enjoy more than 100 homemade ice cream flavors from community businesses and organizations competing for top awards from local judges including Best Vanilla, Best Chocolate, Best Fruit, and Best Other Flavor. The gathering also includes ice cream eating contests, music, and children’s activities. All proceeds from the event benefit the Drake House’s community outreach.
“This event has been going on since the second year that the Drake House existed. So, we’ve been doing it every year,” said Lynn Wilson, Chair of the Drake House’s Board of Directors. “We think that providing ice cream made by community organizations and businesses that support our community is a great way to bring people together and reinforce how important community is to organizations like ours.”
Since 2004 the Drake House has served as a nonprofit organization addressing the homelessness of single women and their children within the North Fulton community. While initially taking donations, they opened their doors in 2006 to provide safe housing for those in need. The house was named in honor of Roswell native Mary Drake, a founder of North Fulton Community Charities.
The Drake House remains the only agency in the region offering a private crisis-housing program, serving two apartment buildings to help more than 50 families and 100 children each year. Since its conception, the Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ event is the Drake House’s largest opportunity for raising funds to benefit families and programs.
“It’s named after our founder, so there’s a very sentimental perspective there…It provides programming for our residents and support for our organizational goals,” Wilson said.
Being a staple event for the community, many of the local businesses, organizations, and churches serving ice cream have lent their support for years. One of the contributing churches is Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
“We just love supporting the Drake House. Honestly, it’s such a worthy cause,” said Walter Dean, a member of the church. “We’re uplifting the marginalized women and children in this community that are temporarily down on their luck and need support for a short period of time to get back on their feet…I am glad to be a part of it.”
To learn more about the Drake House and how to become involved with upcoming events and programs, visit www.thedrakehouse.org or call (770) 587-4712.