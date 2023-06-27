Dozens of businesses join up for Roswell Summer Sippin’

ROSWELL, Ga. — Dozens of Roswell businesses are participating in the city’s eighth annual Summer Sippin’ competition from June 13-Aug 15, all tasked with creating a special summer inspired drink.
Throughout the two-month competition customers can order drinks from participating businesses and rate them on the Summer Sippin’ website or app. At the end of the contest, one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic beverage will be crowned the best sips in Roswell.
With 61 participating breweries, tasting rooms, coffee shops, bars and restaurants, the 2023 event is the largest Summer Sippin’ yet.
“We’re thrilled to have our largest number of food and beverage partners participating in Summer Sippin’ to date,” Visit Roswell Executive Director Andy Williams said. “This summer-long competition allows us to further showcase our local businesses and drive sales throughout our hotter months.”
On June 24 Summer Sippin’ will host a one-day bar crawl with 12 participating locations. The $35 ticketed event, hosted through Bar Crawl U.S.A includes six cocktail tickets and various discounts.
The full list of participating establishments for the summer-long contest is available on SummerSippin.com.