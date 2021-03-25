Dog with two tails: Alpharetta's K9 Mattis retires after 5 years

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One of the Alpharetta Police Department’s most beloved officers recently traded in his badge for more milk bones.
Mattis, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, has spent more than five years as a member of Alpharetta’s K-9 unit. According to department officials, he’s responsible for more than 200 arrests and has physically captured seven bad guys.
But Mattis is done chasing down criminals and sniffing out narcotics. He was celebrated during a retirement ceremony on the steps of the Alpharetta Police Department on Wednesday, March 17.
“He’s brought people together, and that’s the power of canines,” his handler Sgt. Mark Tappan said. “It’s the best job in the world. You get to go to work with your best friend. But the unspoken thing that it does is it brings people together. People love dogs.”
Mattis is the most highly decorated dog in the police department’s history. Director of Public Safety John Robison said he may be the most famous officer ever in the department’s ranks.
Tappan has completed hundreds of demonstrations with Mattis, and the two have raised over $200,000 for charitable causes.
The canine became a national celebrity and social media sensation after he and Tappan were featured on A&E’s “America’s Top Dog” last year. Mattis was runner-up in the show’s championship episode. Afterward, he and Tappan made appearances on “Entertainment Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “Fox & Friends” and “True Crime.” The duo were in-studio hosts on “Live PD” and Mattis made his acting debut in the HBO series “Watchmen.”
Tappan devoted Tik Tok and Instagram pages to his journey as Mattis’ handler. He shared photos and videos showing Mattis in training and the two officers lollygagging together in down time.
He saw opportunity to extend their “special bond” to social media as a tool for community engagement. It worked. Mattis became a social media sensation. He has 3.7 million fans on Tik Tok and more than 208,000 followers on Instagram.
“This dog is unbelievable. Like no other dog I’ve ever seen in this profession,” Robison said. “He’s truly world-renown and with good reason.”
But Mattis was not just a loveable pooch. He was also a fierce police dog who was named officer of the year in 2017 and was awarded a Purple Heart of Valor for injuries he sustained while chasing two Florida men suspected of theft in 2016.
Mattis jumped over a 30-foot retention wall pursuing one of the suspects. He landed on the man on the way down and later nabbed the second offender as well.
The canine had to undergo emergency surgery to repair a lacerated liver and internal bleeding. But he fully recovered and returned to duty.
Tappan said the department made the decision to retire Mattis from the police force because he has arthritis in his back. The dog’s handler returned to the site of Mattis’ fall Wednesday for an emotional farewell post.
“I think going home this afternoon is going to be tough,” Tappan told social media followers. “And then tomorrow is going to be really tough. Earlier today, I was just thinking about how cathartic it is just to be able to play ball with him. Before the ceremony, I went out and I threw for about 20 minutes. And it’s kind of cool that, just in the middle of my day, I can do something like that.”
