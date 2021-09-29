Dining Guide: Five meals to try during Alpharetta Restaurant Month

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The annual Alpharetta Restaurant Month is right around the corner. For the entire month of October, guests and residents can enjoy discounted meals from some of the best local restaurants and eateries. Presented by the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city’s food event is an effort to showcase local businesses and talent. Participants can purchase an “ARM card” for $30 and use it to receive 20 percent off their total food bill at more than 25 participating restaurants.

With so many restaurants and menu options available, here are five meals you can enjoy during Alpharetta Restaurant Month:

1. Linguine Carbonara – Altobeli’s Restaurant & Piano Bar

This popular Italian dish is made up of linguini pasta cooked to order and tossed with prosciutto, herbs, and onion in a bacon egg cream sauce. It’s even better served with shrimp or chicken and continues to be one of the restaurant’s most favored dishes.

2. Why Not! – Minnie Olivia Pizzeria

Continuing with a taste of Italy, this is perfect for pizza lovers who like to take a ride on the sweet and spicy side. This unique pizza is topped with pineapple, jalapenos, smoked prosciutto, mozzarella, and San Marzano tomato sauce. It’s certainly something you won’t forget, and the title says it all.

3. Breakfast All Day Burger – BurgerFi

For something completely different, here is a burger for the breakfast lover in all of us. This trademark burger is topped with American cheese, bacon, maple syrup, fried egg, hash brown, grilled onions, and ketchup. Although you can choose which toppings to include, it’s recommended you go the full order for that authentic breakfast taste.

4. The Californian Sandwich – Grouchy’s New York Deli & Bagels

If you are interested in trying a sandwich done the California way, then take a bite of this specialty dish which includes oven-roasted turkey, guacamole, provolone cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, and ranch dressing between two slices of bread. It also includes a side choice of potato, fruit, cucumber, green or pasta salad, coleslaw, chips, onion rings, or fries.

5. Jumbo Lump Crab Cake – Ray’s at Killer Creek

This crab cake dish includes Yukon gold whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted corn relish, and Creole mustard beurre blanc. It’s sure to get the taste buds going with a sense of class perfect for a nice date night out. This continues to be a main staple dish for the restaurant.

Dining cards can be purchased here on the Chamber's website. Head to the Convention and Visitors Bureau's page to see a full list of participating restaurants. For more information about the event, call the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce at (404) 445-8223 or the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau at (678) 297-2811.