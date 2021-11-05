Dia de los Muertos Festival brings Mexican traditions to life in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Sisters America and Citlalli Salas-Abrego wandered the grounds of the second annual Dia de los Muertos Festival near Roswell City Hall looking for pieces to complete their family’s “ofrenda,” Spanish for “altar.”
The girls, dressed in semi-poofy skirts and intricate flower wreaths, wore their best La Catrina makeup complete with hollowed-out eyes and stitched mouths. One of them resembled Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
Although Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, happens around the same time as Halloween, it is a Mexican celebration that takes place over several days, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, and honors family members who have passed away.
The festival on the grounds of Roswell City Hall on Oct. 30 featured a costume contest, margarita tasting, traditional Mexican entertainment, food trucks, face painting and a showing of Disney’s “Coco.” Roswell Special Events Manager Chris Ward said between 2,500 and 3,000 people attended the event.
“[Turnout was] a bit lower than expected, but the weather was a factor,” Ward said. “The goal was to have an event to celebrate our Hispanic community in a way that was culturally sensitive and educational for all.”
As America and Citlalli walked around looking at all the vendors at the festival, they stopped to buy “pan de muerto” for their family’s ofrenda, which they said they had been setting up all week. Pan de muerto is a type of traditional sweet bread commonly baked during the weeks leading up to Dia de los Muertos.
The significance of the ofrenda, according to a Day of the Dead website, is that it is left for the souls of the deceased to come back and be able to enjoy their worldly pleasures. The ofrenda at the festival was also decorated with photographs, candles and personal items.
America and Citlalli said this was their first time attending the event in Roswell. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Roswell has a 16% Hispanic population.
“We love to be involved in different events that have to do with our culture, and we had never heard about this one before, so we decided to come by and show off our stuff,” Citlalli said. “I think the city should hold more events like this because it does a good job of making people from different cultures feel welcomed.”
The city hosted its first Dia de los Muertos Festival in 2019, but the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival was presented in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of Atlanta and Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.
According to Ward, the Mexican Consulate of Atlanta has already asked the city to partner with them on this event and other events moving forward.
“We were so pleased to be a part of this celebration and will be bringing it back next year!” Ward said.
