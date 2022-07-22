Development Authority finalizes bond for Bailey Johnson redevelopment

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Development Authority gave final approval July 19 to a tax break for a $92 million project redeveloping the historic Bailey Johnson School into an office complex.

The project will see the school — the first in the city that allowed Black students to receive a free public education beyond seventh grade — adapted to be part of a 160,000-square-foot complex. Plans call for the existing school building and gymnasium to be restored, while a new timber-frame office building will contain the bulk of the office space.

The Development Authority gave tentative approval to the project bond in late January, though the project value at the time was estimated at $70 million. The bond acts as a temporary tax abatement, allowing developers to only pay 50% of the site’s property tax for the first year, then 5 percent more each year over 10 years.

The Bailey Johnson School opened in 1950 as the Alpharetta Colored School, serving Black students from 1st to 12th grade. Prior to its opening, Black students who wanted to attend school beyond seventh grade had to travel to and from Atlanta for school every day. When the school closed in 1967, it marked the end of segregated public schools in North Fulton County, and its students went on to integrate into surrounding schools.

The Alpharetta Colored School was renamed the Bailey Johnson School three years after its opening, named after Alpharetta blacksmith George Bailey and former slave Warren Johnson. Both were integral to the school’s founding.

The project’s developers, Kimball Bridge Venture Partners and Crescent Communities, plan to name the new office complex “Garren,” a combination of the two men’s first names.

Speaking at a panel hosted by St. James United Methodist Church and local historical societies in February, former students of the Bailey Johnson School said they were grateful the site would be redeveloped instead of being torn down.

Development Authority Chairman Jack Nugent noted that the property tax income would be a boon for Alpharetta’s tax base, even if tax payments start at just half of their full value. If the parcel were to remain under Fulton County Schools’ ownership, the city would not receive any property tax revenue from it. With the parcel’s move to private ownership, Nugent estimated the property would generate around $450,000 in property taxes after the 50% abatement.

In other matters at the meeting, the Development Authority voted to extend the City of Alpharetta’s local job tax credit, which incentivizes local businesses to create new jobs and hire Alpharetta residents by giving them a $250-$500 tax credit per job. To receive the credit, the employee must have been employed for one year.

The tax credit program was initially enacted in 2013 to complement similar programs run by the state of Georgia. Alpharetta’s credit is only issued in tandem with a state credit.

No new money is being added to the tax credit fund this year. As of fiscal year 2015, Alpharetta had allocated $60,000 to distribute through the program, and less than half of that funding has been used. The extension allows local business owners to make use of the tax credit through June 30, 2023.

The City Council approved the tax credit extension during its July 11 meeting.