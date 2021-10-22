Court clears Alpharetta in decision to ban Confederate flag in parade

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A federal appeals court decision in September has breathed new life into efforts to revive the traditional Old Soldiers Day Parade.

The Northern Arc Old Soldiers Day Foundation gave up on efforts to stage its own parade this year after failing to agree on costs with the City of Alpharetta over police and public works expenses. The impasse came after a nearly 50-year partnership between the city and the local American Legion Post 201 to sponsor the event every August. The city withdrew its formal support in 2019 after it was named in a lawsuit filed by members of the Roswell Mills Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans.

At issue was whether the city could sponsor an event that banned the group from displaying the Confederate battle flag in the parade. While the city won an initial court ruling, and the 2019 parade went off without incident, the Sons of Confederate Veterans members appealed the decision, and Alpharetta officials voted later in the year to pull out of the partnership.

Now, a federal appeals court has ruled the city did not violate the constitutional rights of the Sons of Confederate Veterans when it banned the flag. The judges wrote that the parade honors veterans who fought for the rights of “everyone,” and it was permissible for the city to deny the flag request.

Tom Richardson, chairman of the Northern Arc Old Soldiers Day Foundation, said Monday that the nonprofit will renew its efforts to get Alpharetta back on board.

The Foundation was formed to conduct and support activities that honor and recognize veterans, Richardson said, and it would serve as sole sponsor of the parade event. It would apply for the appropriate permits, “thus becoming the legal party of record for the conduct of the event, removing the City of Alpharetta and American Legion Post 201 from legal responsibilities but still allowing them to participate and support the parade.”

During meetings this summer, members of the Foundation’s Parade Committee said the event is not locked in Alpharetta and could be held elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the group found itself parsing costs with Alpharetta as August approached. But, the tab for city services was more than the Foundation could meet. So, as in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit held a private event to honor service veterans on the American Legion Post 201 grounds in August.

Thomas said that in light of the court ruling, the Foundation will renew efforts to hold the parade.

“The Northern Arc will approach the City of Alpharetta to request the City Council to reverse their decision to sponsor the parade, and with the removal of legal jeopardy, the city will provide police and public works support the 2022 Old Soldiers Day Parade which would be held on the first Saturday in August,” Thomas said in a statement. “This event, honoring veterans, was always a highly attended event with high school bands, football teams and cheerleaders; groups representing a cross section of military and military support groups that recognized the participation of the United States Military from the Revolutionary War all the way through Afghanistan.”

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin, who at the time of the lawsuit called it a “damn shame,” said he could not comment on the appellate court ruling because the case may be appealed to a higher court.

Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said there has been no discussion about reviving Alpharetta’s participation in the Old Soldiers Day Parade.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’re out of the parade business,” Drinkard said. “We haven’t had any further discussion about it since the decision was made [to] remove our sponsorship of the event.”