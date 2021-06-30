Council OKs agreements with Visit Roswell, Roswell Inc

The Roswell City Council approved agreements with its tourism and economic development ancillary organizations June 28.

Visit Roswell and Roswell Inc are subsidiaries of Roswell Economic Development and Tourism, a nonprofit operating under an exclusive public-private partnership with the city. Both organizations receive funding through the city.

The agreements called for tighter financial monitoring for each organization.

Visit Roswell and Roswell Inc. have three employees each.

Roswell Inc. was formed in 2012 under the umbrella of Visit Roswell, Mayor Lori Henry said. The city had one agreement that covered both institutions, and they have undergone several amendments over the years, but the original deal remained the same.

“One of the first things I was bound and determined to do when I was first elected was to update all the [memorandum of understanding agreements] for our partner organizations,” Henry said. “I realized, in order to get this done after three years, the best way for me to do it was to tie it to the budget.”

Henry wanted separate MOUs because the city treats the two entities as separate.

Councilmember Christine Hall successfully proposed an amendment to the agreements that tasked the nonprofits with submitting a quarterly financial report rather than the current annual report requirement. The report would be sent to the city and reviewed by Roswell’s director of Economic Development when that position is filled.

Council members debated how the city would audit Roswell Inc. Some stressed transparency, others stressed the cost to the taxpayer.

“At some point it’s overkill,” Councilman Matt Judy said. “If we got our people looking at it, their people looking at it, and their board signing off on it, why are we eating up money that could be used to grow business in Roswell and bring tourism to Roswell?”

Henry said the city conducts annual audits of partner organizations.

Councilman Mike Palermo proposed an adjustment stating the city has the right of audit. It satisfied everyone; the MOUs were approved unanimously.

Also at the meeting, the city recognized first responders from Roswell Fire Department, Roswell 911 and American Medical Response in the saving a life April 23. The patient, who experienced cardiac arrest, was present Monday and presented the following with certificates: Jonathan Carr, Thomas Botts, David Owens, Pabel Troche, Danielle Hamon, Clayton Fraser and Stephanie Hamilton.

“This is a special day when we can recognize saving a life,” Henry said. “It’s just off the charts good news. I know you all do it on a regular basis, but we can’t ever thank you enough.”