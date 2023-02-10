Cottage School hosts ex-NFL linebacker

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Cottage School in Roswell recently hosted former NFL linebacker and motivational speaker Rennie Curran.
Now a leadership coach and author, Curran visited the school Jan. 23 for a speaking event with teen students about, “improving leadership capabilities, teamwork and performance.”
“His passion aligns with The Cottage School mission of building a sense of self for students with special learning needs,” school officials said.
For more information about The Cottage School, visit www.cottageschool.org.