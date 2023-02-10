 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Cottage School hosts ex-NFL linebacker

The Cottage School

Former NFL Linebacker and motivational speaker Rennie Curran meets with Steven Palmer, head of The Cottage School in Roswell Jan. 23.

 THE COTTAGE SCHOOL/PROVIDED

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Cottage School in Roswell recently hosted former NFL linebacker and motivational speaker Rennie Curran.

Now a leadership coach and author, Curran visited the school Jan. 23 for a speaking event with teen students about, “improving leadership capabilities, teamwork and performance.”

“His passion aligns with The Cottage School mission of building a sense of self for students with special learning needs,” school officials said.

For more information about The Cottage School, visit www.cottageschool.org.