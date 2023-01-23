Cost for Wills Park facility climbs by 23 percent

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously to approve a change order that will raise the cost of constructing the new Wills Park maintenance facility by 23 percent over its originally approved contract.

The building was part of a list of projects listed for funding in a $29.5 million parks bond that voters passed in 2021.

The project was approved for construction in spring 2022 with a price tag of $649,000. Soon after, the price jumped another $30,000 after issues arose that called for additional electrical, framing and plumbing.

This latest change order, for $123,000, now puts the project cost at $802,500.

Alpharetta Recreation & Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said the change covers replacing the soil at the facility and installing a dry fire suppression system to comply with code.

Mayor Jim Gilvin said freezing weather recently damaged the Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, and he learned through Senior Pastor Oliver Wagner that dry fire suppression systems must be maintained every 15 to 17 years.

“I just want to make sure it's on our radar 17 years from now that when we have a cold snap, whatever maintenance is required, let's make sure somebody around here at that point knows about that,” Gilvin said.

In other matters at the Jan. 17 meeting, councilmembers approved candidate qualification fees and a candidate qualification period for municipal elections. City Clerk Lauren Shapiro said the qualification period for the 2023 election for mayor and City Council posts 4, 5 and 6 will run from Aug. 21 to 23.

Shapiro said the city is required to post qualification fees under state code no later than Feb. 1. The cost of qualification for mayor is $900 and $450 for City Council positions.

Council Chambers upgrade

The council held a workshop to discuss updates to enhance the audio-visual system for the Council Chambers.

Councilmen Jason Binder and Gilvin agreed that the council would have to review its initial approval of the project from July 2021 before deciding whether to make further decisions.

Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard and Tom Spearman, executive vice president of One Diversified, the audio video technology vendor for the project, said work has been postponed due to unexpected supply shortage issues.

“I think I need to do more research,” Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel said. “But maybe we don’t need this much. Maybe we need to reevaluate what we really need.”

The updates call for replacing the two wall panel screens on each side of the chamber, totaling $70,000 for both screens. Spearman said the screens he recommends cost about $35,000 each.

Councilman Donald Mitchell asked Spearman why the council couldn’t have a consumer-grade smart TV installed instead, which would run roughly $25,000 less, according to Spearman.

“They're [the recommended models] built to be longer-lasting devices,” said Spearman. “They've got more brightness, and the resolution to allow folks in the back of the room to read. The way they size these displays is based on how far away the viewer is.”

Drinkard said the project will effectively turn the chambers into a “Zoom room” with full functionality for video conferencing. The project will replace the decade-old technology of the current wall panels and all the audio video components, such as the electronic voting system and microphones.

Drinkard asked the council if it would approve the planned installation date of March 7 for the wall panels. Spearman said the process typically takes two to three weeks. As a result, Drinkard said some city meetings would be relocated during installation.

No decisions on the workshop item were made until the details of the project are further reviewed.

Government agreements

Councilmembers also unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement between the cities of Alpharetta and Johns Creek and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to allow arrested individuals to be housed at the Alpharetta Jail.

The IGA comes after a previous agreement with Milton at the Jan. 3 special called meeting. Alpharetta City attorney Melissa Tracy said it is nearly a carbon copy of the Milton agreement.

“We’re glad to have the jail open and functioning again,” Mayor Gilvin said.

The council unanimously approved the submission of the 2022 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant. The grant funds criminal justice local initiatives, training, personnel and supplies.

Councilmembers also voted to consider an agreement with the City of Atlanta under the grant program.

Following an executive session, the council voted to approve and ratify a $1.6 million settlement agreement with the Plaza Star Associates located on Windward Parkway.

The litigation determined the appropriate cost of right of way the city should pay the North Fulton Community Improvement District to add an additional left turn lane on the northbound Ga 400 exit ramp onto Windward Parkway. The left turn lane would then extend into a dedicated right turning lane onto Deerfield Parkway northbound.

Plaza Star Associates, the owner of the retail center along the turning lanes, is part of the North Fulton CID.