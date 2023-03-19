Computer Museum of America seeks to generate bigger crowds

ROSWELL, Ga.— The Computer Museum of America hosted its second annual “Byte: A Night of Cuisine, Cocktails and Computers” fundraiser March 9, marking the start of a new phase for the tech-focused museum.
More than 200 people gathered at the museum after hours to tour exhibits and donate to the non-profit tech museum.
The Computer Museum of America opened in the corner of Roswell Town Center on Commerce Parkway in July of 2019. Museum founder Lonnie Mimms used his own collection of over 300,000 technology artifacts collected over 40 years to create the exhibits. The museum opened with the mission of “preserving stories and artifacts from the so-called digital age.”
With more than 34,000 square feet of exhibit space and displays on supercomputers, film technology and space travel, the museum spans the history of technology.
Museum highlights include the Pixar computer used to create “Toy Story,” a timeline of technology and a temporary interactive art installation.
Yet Executive Director Rena Youngblood said growth “hasn’t been as fast” as the museum’s team had hoped.
“We are now where we could have been within 12-15 months of starting,” Youngblood said. “Instead, it’s been three years.”
Youngblood joined the museum staff in early 2020, six months before COVID-19 shutdowns began. She cites the onset of the pandemic as one of the museum’s biggest challenges.
“We reopened when the government said we could, but it has not been the same,” Youngblood said.
Volunteers at the Computer Museum of America called the space a “hidden gem” in Roswell. Youngblood said the museum hears that a lot. For 2023, she plans to allocate more funds to promoting the museum and moving away from “hidden gem” status.
“You know, we’re just so young,” Youngblood said. “Every dollar you spend, it’s thoughtful.”
To bring in funds, the museum decided to host a “Byte” fundraiser event in 2022. The first fundraiser faced COVID-19 related delays, but Youngblood said it was eventually a success.
The funds helped the museum grow. Last year, they hired the museum’s first education and programs manager, hosted about 26 summer camps and weekly field trips. Youngblood said she has spent a lot of time working on a new strategic plan.
“We almost consider what we’ve done so far a proof of concept,” Youngblood said.
For the second annual “Byte” fundraiser, the Computer Museum of America had 17 sponsors, with 11 local restaurants and catering companies providing food and drink to guests.
The museum premiered their temporary exhibit, Georgia Tech’s interactive art installation “LuminAI.” Participants danced with an artificially intelligent, projected dance partner while other guests watched.
Two children who attended the museum’s computer-focused summer camps spoke about how much they enjoyed their time learning about technology. In remarks, Youngblood recalled what another child said to her after he left the museum.
“He said, ‘I’m just shocked it’s not full of people right now!’” Youngblood said.
To the executive director, reactions like that are an example of the museum’s impact so far. Now, she’s looking to “phase two” of the museum.
“It’s raising awareness, raising funds and raising energy for what we do as a group,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood hopes to expand into the rest of the museum’s space. In addition to the exhibit area, the Computer Museum of America has a 10,000 square foot ballroom, classrooms and a second floor offering 65,000 square feet of space.
The museum still acquires artifacts that it plans to display in the future, once the staff knows “how things are going to shake out” and decides what to preserve and share. The artifacts are part of the museum’s long-term goal.
“We want to be here 75 years from now,” Youngblood said.
To do that, Youngblood said the museum needs fundraising, partnerships, and for everyone to “believe” with her that the museum can do what it takes to succeed.
“We’re a nonprofit, so let’s work together,” Youngblood said.