City tables agreement with Roswell Downtown Development Authority

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City Council tabled a decision on June 27 to sign an intergovernmental agreement with the Roswell Downtown Development Authority to develop a city master plan.

The proposed partnership is one element of Mayor Kurt Wilson and the City Council’s 100-day plan. If the council agrees to the pact, the Roswell Downtown Development Authority would be responsible for selecting a firm to complete the city’s master plan.

Terms of the agreement call for the City of Roswell to provide the Roswell Downtown Development Authority funding to lead the planning effort on a reimbursement basis of up to $150,000. City Administrator Randy Knighton said the funds were allocated in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

Finance Director Ryan Luckett said the Roswell Downtown Development Authority would be reimbursed as they spent the funds. However, the mayor and City Council would ultimately be responsible for the review and adoption of the city master plan.

Councilman Mike Palermo moved to table the decision, saying he believed the terms of the agreement were too broad. It received a second by Councilwoman Christine Hall.

“The last thing I would want is $150,000 being spent and it ends up being in a direction that is not in a way that is helpful to the different city goals,” Palermo said.

The City Council is set to take a vote on the matter at the July 11 City Council meeting.

In other business at the June 27 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to apply for a federal grant to pay for state-of-the-art DNA testing equipment. The Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant is for $49,654.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said the funds would be used to purchase an advanced DNA sampling device that allows for targeted sampling of abnormal or difficult substrates that contain DNA using wet vacuum sampling. It’s used for certain crimes such as sexual and homicide-related offences.

Conroy said it would save the Roswell Police Department from having to send the samples to third party labs or being backlogged by sending them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Since the police department has its own crime lab, it is eligible for the grant.

The resolution passed unanimously.