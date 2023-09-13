City seeks new vendor for Taste of Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta announced Aug. 24 it is seeking a new management vendor to handle the upcoming Taste of Alpharetta, the beloved annual food festival that draws crowds to the city.

City staff said the contract will include the event’s financial planning; logistical coordination; strategic management; marketing; sponsorship cultivation; sales; fulfillment, artist and vendor liaison; communication; supervision; and post-event evaluation.

The partnership is a five-year contract beginning with the May 9, 2024, festival.

Alpharetta Communications Coordinator Deanna McKay said the city’s contract with previous vendor JacobsEye ended, which created the need for a new management partner.

The upcoming iteration of Taste of Alpharetta will mark its 32nd year in the city. City public safety staff reported the 2023 festival drew around 45,000 guests with unprecedented ticket sales.

Those interested can bid online at bit.ly/44qS2UO. Physical submissions are not accepted.

— Shelby Israel