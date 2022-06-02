City officials welcome new Roswell Development Authority

ROSWELL, Ga. — Councilman Peter Vanstrom welcomed the “fantastic seven” to the Roswell Development Authority at a special called meeting on May 31.

The new agency will work in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority, which oversees the Central Business District, to facilitate trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in the city.

The City Council approved a resolution to activate the Roswell Development Authority at a May 23 meeting. The resolution states the members on previous development authorities had not taken any action in several years and that their terms had since expired. The Downtown Development Authority was not affected by the resolution and remains solvent.

Vanstrom moved to approve the appointment to the new Roswell Development Authority on May 31, which received a second from Councilwoman Lee Hills. The measure passed 4-0, with Councilman Marcelo Zapata on a medical leave of absence and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Palermo filling in for Mayor Kurt Wilson who was also absent.

The Roswell Development Authority will now begin working on bringing new development opportunities to the rest of the city, with a special focus on East Roswell and the Ga. 9 corridor. The city also recently announced it had hired Darryl Connelly to serve as the new full-time economic development director. He is set to start June 6.

Palermo said the appointment and hiring of Connelly were the latest examples of the council’s commitment to economic development in the city.

“[Connelly will] really support the City of Roswell’s efforts to be completely accountable and focused on driving economic development,” Palermo said. “We also have the importance of getting experts from our community, and I think this is a great opportunity for that and it’s certainly a team effort and an area of focus for the city.”

Roswell Development Authority members are Andy McGarry, who will serve as chairman, Brian Feldman, Bruce Kellogg, Amanda Riepe, Mike Hampton, LeeAnn Maxwell and Monica Smith. Vanstrom said McGarry, Kellogg and Riepe previously served on the East Roswell Action Committee.

“An exciting, exciting group of seven – the fantastic seven,” Vanstrom said. “I’m so excited that we have you all joining us as volunteers for this great city, so thank you.”

Vanstrom said McGarry is the vice president and commercial sales director of Fidelity National Title Group, where he focuses on commercial real estate transactions. Kellogg, owner and managing director of BK Consulting, specializes in commercial business development and appraisal valuation services. Vanstrom said he interacts with various firms related to technology and construction.

Meanwhile, Riepe is the vice president of Crown Tenant Advisors, where she emphasizes real estate interests for health care providers such as dentists, physicians and veterinarians.

Vanstrom said Maxwell, a Realtor with Century 21 Connect Realty, partner of the Maxwell Adventure Team and founder of the Dixon vodka company, is an active volunteer with the American Heart Association and has a history in condo and townhome development.

“That’s going to be key to us moving forward as we look to bring those entities more into our mixed development uses,” Vanstrom said.

Additionally, Vanstrom said Feldman is a certified public accountant and director of real estate at Edible Arrangements. His core competencies include business analytics, operating and capital budgeting, site selection and lease execution, vendor selection and landlord/broker relationships in management.

Smith, Vanstrom said, is the president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society and has experience in strategic planning, project management, destination sales and marketing convention business recruitment and hotel administration.

Vanstrom said Hampton is the chief administrative officer at Choate Construction. He brings years of experience in the construction industry, with specialties in leadership development, business development, profit and loss enhancement, strategic planning and facilitation of complex groups.

With the appointment, Hills said she thinks Roswell is beginning to turn a corner.

“With your leadership and guidance, we will make so many things that have been a dream a reality here in Roswell,” Hills said.