City of Roswell, shop owners will form separate Canton Street task forces

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council and Canton Street business owners plan to create two separate task forces to study a proposal that would close Canton Street to vehicle traffic during summer weekends.

Three public meetings on the plan have left community members divided on the best way to move forward.

The task forces were proposed at a May 19 City Council workshop at East Roswell Park’s recreation center where the mayor, council and city officials discussed the proposal for the third time.

At the workshop Roswell City Council members shared their thoughts on the proposal to turn the popular street into a pedestrian “promenade” for weekends over the summer, closing it to vehicles from Ga. 9 to East Alley. Some members of the City Council, such as Sarah Beeson and Peter Vanstrom, said they want the city to proceed slowly so that it can be “done right.”

Councilwoman Lee Hills said she wants work on the plan now, because she is “ready to commit.”

With a divided council and ongoing resistance from residents and business owners, Mayor Kurt Wilson proposed a task force to address issues with the closure plan, including traffic, parking, accessibility and business revenue. The council was scheduled to vote to officially form the task force at a May 23 Community Development and Transportation Committee meeting.

Wilson said the task force is not saying “hey, it’s going to be done by May 27, 2024 or July 19, 2023,” and the goal is to get different perspectives. The mayor did not set a timeline for the task force to come up with a plan.

Resident Susan Tyser said the creation of the task force is “very important,” so long as it includes residents a mile or two out from Canton Street in every direction because of traffic and safety concerns. The city did not say how it will constitute the task force.

After the council decided to create a task force, two Canton Street business owners came forward with an additional proposal: a task force by the businesses on Canton Street to come up with a plan.

John Michael Brunetti, owner of Rock ‘N’ Taco on Canton Street and Jenna Aronowitz, owner of 1920 Tavern have been vocal about their split feelings regarding the closure. Each has been an informal spokesperson for other Canton Street shops and restaurants on either side of the debate.

Aronowitz has been an opponent of the plan, urging the city to halt any “promenade” concepts until the city builds a parking deck in the area. She said when Canton Street closes for Alive in Roswell, a festival held the third Thursday of each month from April to October with food, drinks and music, the area turns into a “drunk fest.”

Speaking on behalf of several Canton Street businesses, Aronowitz has said the road closure will lead to revenue loss for shops and restaurants that depend on car traffic to stay open.

Brunetti has a different perspective. He has issues with the closure plan as proposed, but he said he does not want to “close the conversation to close Canton Street.”

The eight days a year when Alive in Roswell shuts down the road are his “busiest days,” and he said other businesses only lose revenue because they close their doors to an influx of customers. He admitted some customers do get rowdy at the festival, but closing Canton Street over the summer would be a different situation.

“We’re just trying to create a green space,” Brunetti said.

Ideally, Brunetti said the city would take the summer to work on details and have the plan wrapped up by September.

Both Brunetti and Aronowitz advocated for a pause on the Canton Street closure plan, although the two differ on the details. At the May 19 workshop, the pair decided the public debate had gotten out of control.

“We are dividing our community and that’s the worst thing we could possibly do,” Brunetti said.

Afraid to “burn the relationship,” the pair told the mayor and council they want to be their own task force. They said each side of the issue has valid points, so they want to come up with a plan using input from residents and deliver it to the city.

They said it should take them about three weeks to create a plan from scratch. Aronowitz said the plan may not end up being a full road closure.

“Nothing is set in stone except for activating Roswell,” Aronowitz said.

Mayor Wilson was in full support of the proposed task force, which he said will be a forum for residents to discuss the proposal.

“The City of Roswell government will be at your disposal,” Wilson said.

Aronowitz and Brunetti said they don’t plan on returning to the city until they “talk to everyone.”