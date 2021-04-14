ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has hired a new fire chief to assume duties from Ricky Burnette who retired.
Joe Pennino will assume command of the department on June 1.
Pennino worked with the Largo Fire Rescue in Florida for over 18 years and served in almost every capacity from firefighter to interim fire chief. He has served as the department’s deputy fire chief since 2017 and has overseen five operational divisions, helped improve the department’s response times, conducted an organizational analysis and served as Largo’s incident commander.
“I am excited to join the talented team of professionals at the Roswell Fire Department and to be a part of the City of Roswell's bright future,” Pennino said in a statement.
Pennino also has a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University and a master’s degree in public policy from Liberty University in Virginia. Additionally, he serves as an adjunct instructor at Liberty University where he teaches fire service leadership and public administration ethics, statesmanship and governance.
The Roswell Fire Department has 210 employees with more than180 firefighters and seven fire stations.
"The Roswell Fire Department is composed of the best firefighters our region has to offer and has a long history of solid professional leadership," City Administrator Gary Palmer said. "We knew going into this recruitment we would have our work cut out for us finding the right leader, the right chief for the Roswell Fire Department. I am confident we found that leader and chief with Joe Pennino."
Mayor Lori Henry also extended a warm welcome to Pennino ahead of his first day on the job.
"We are looking forward to Chief Pennino joining the City of Roswell and leading our fire department," Henry said. "I know with his experience and education that he will be a great leader for our firefighters."
Burnette served as fire chief for six years. He contracted the coronavirus last summer and survived a long and arduous recovery, which included time in intensive care.
