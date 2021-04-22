ALPHARETTA, Ga. — This month marks the opening of Alpharetta’s Grow-A-Row Program at Old Rucker Farm.
The volunteer-based effort is an expansion of the farm’s current produce donation program through a partnership with North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC). The farm serves as an educational tool for harvesting produce while also sharing space with the future Old Rucker Park which is still in the conceptual development phase.
Grow-A-Row was conceived in response to the increased need for supportive programs during the pandemic.
“The Alpharetta Grow-A-Row program was created to serve a need that has been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alpharetta Community Services Manager Amanda Musilli said. “Knowing how the pandemic has affected countless families in the area, two incredible volunteers, Mike Ruggiero and James Graeme, wanted the farm to be able to continue to donate produce to the [NFCC] Food Pantry year-round.”
Ruggiero and Graeme raised the money to create food producing rows and spent hours creating the space to make this possible. With the grounds in place, the program has garnered volunteer support from the community with groups contributing and harvesting the produce. The gardens help provide local families in need with fresh produce.
“I think it is fantastic,” said, Melody Fortin, NFCC director of Food Pantry Services. “The fact that so many volunteers and groups came together to do this for others in the community is fantastic. It also takes the work and divides it among many, so there is less likelihood of it becoming too much work for a few. The best part of it is the ability to provide such healthy and great-tasting produce to our families that they cannot afford.”
The city held its first harvest April 16. Lettuce and radishes were ready. Kale and collards are on tap for this week’s harvest. While conducting weekly weigh-ins and logs of the harvest produced, volunteers hope to harvest a total of 4,500 pounds of food for the charity within its first year.
The city has had more than 60 volunteers sign up to help, and that allowed for teams of volunteers to be assigned to each row. Each volunteer has donated a minimum of five hours each week.
“We are very happy to be working with the incredible people at NFCC, and they have expressed happiness with the program,” Musilli said. “We also believe that that access to fresh, healthy and nourishing food is a right, not a privilege…I am very fortunate to be able to spend my days working toward solving a piece of this challenge that many in our community face.”
Old Rucker Farm is at 900 Rucker Road. For more information, contact Amanda Musilli via email at amusilli@alpharetta.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.