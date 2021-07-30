City extends lease for Tech Alpharetta operation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Tech Alpharetta continues to win the city’s endorsement with the July 19 approval of an agreement with the Alpharetta Development Authority to extend the lease for the business incubator’s headquarters on Webb Bridge Road.

The three-year lease runs through June 30, 2024, and it is for a “nominal consideration” of $10.

Community Development Director Kathi Cook said the city has not performed a study to determine the actual market value of the lease.

The city has provided a boost to the nonprofit ever since its inception in 2015, with annual contributions generally of more than $100,000. In recent years, at the urging of the City Council, Tech Alpharetta has broadened its private support by expanding its board of directors and by initiating other measures to become more self-sustaining. The annual city stipend has been lowered to around $95,000 and comes through the Development Authority.

The tech incubator has leased space for its Innovation Center behind the fire station on Webb Bridge Road since 2017.

Tech Alpharetta was founded in 2012 by the city to promote growth and the development of technology industry in Alpharetta. The organization is composed of the area’s leading technology companies, and members are charged with identifying and pursuing key investment opportunities and providing young start-ups with mentoring services and other assistance.

Tech Alpharetta CEO Karen Cashion said that through the city’s help, the Innovation Center has helped launch scores of young companies, many based in Alpharetta, providing a boost to the local economy.

Cashion reported late last year that since 2015, the Innovation Center has raised $100 million in investor funding, graduated more than a dozen companies and created nearly 600 new tech and service industry jobs for Alpharetta and a total of 1,000 jobs statewide.

One of the Innovation Center’s newest graduates is FUSmobile, a medical device company that joined Tech Alpharetta’s incubator in June 2018. The company advances non-invasive solutions for interventional pain management.

FUSmobile has grown from two to seven employees during its time at the Innovation Center and has now headquartered in commercial office space in Alpharetta.

More recently, Tech Alpharetta announced its 17th graduate, Veryable an on-demand marketplace for manufacturing, logistics and warehousing labor. The company’s flexible labor solution connects businesses with high quality workers at the click of a button, enabling higher productivity and a competitive edge. Veryable joined Tech Alpharetta’s incubator in October 2018.

The company has grown from one to 11 employees during its time at Tech Alpharetta’s startup incubator, and has now moved into commercial office space in Alpharetta.

Tech Alpharetta also sponsors a series of workshops headed by industry leaders.

“The connections, support and resources that we’ve received as members of Tech Alpharetta’s startup incubator have been tremendous, and it was the perfect place for us to grow,” Veryable Vice President of Operations Daniel Lubosco said.