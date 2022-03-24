Chattahoochee Nature Center opens new river boardwalk trail

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Chattahoochee Nature Center held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting March 15 for its newly restored 2,000-foot River Boardwalk Trail and Connection Bridge.

Chattahoochee Nature Center staff, Roswell City Council members and countless others attended the event to see the project first-hand.

It includes the boardwalk, which was restored using state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable materials, and a pedestrian bridge over Willeo Road with ADA-accessible ramps. The previous boardwalk had supported hundreds of thousands of visitors for nearly 40 years.

Mayor Kurt Wilson said at the event that the City of Roswell had been particularly excited to work with the Chattahoochee Nature Center on the Connection Bridge over Willeo Road, because, on any given day, the road receives a lot of cut-through traffic from Cobb County.

The bridge now connects the center’s main campus directly to the River Boardwalk Trail so that visitors no longer have to cross Willeo Road.

“The success of our River Park Trail System has brought additional vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the area,” Wilson said. “We are thrilled that visitors to the Chattahoochee Nature Center now have a safe and uninterrupted access to the river as well as our trail system.”

Wilson said the Chattahoochee Nature Center attracts an estimated 140,000 visitors every year and serves as a place of recreation and education as well as an economic driver.

“The 2018 study of the City of Roswell’s River Parks Master Plan showed a potential economic benefit to the region of more than $119 million,” Wilson said. “The Chattahoochee Nature Center’s River Boardwalk Trail will further enhance this benefit.”

Chattahoochee Nature Center Board Chair Clarence Jackson stated in an announcement before the event the project is a game-changer because it acts as a conduit for the community to discover the ecology of the area more intimately while fostering a greater understanding of and connection with nature.

“We are proud to open this space where our community can safely gather to create lasting memories with family and friends,” Jackson stated. “The learning possibilities are endless, and it makes me proud that our supporters were committed to this endeavor.”

“The River Boardwalk Trail offers beautiful vistas of the Chattahoochee River and the surrounding wetlands and will include a ‘River House’ gathering area for enhanced educational and event programming,” Jackson continued. “An improved canoe launch will allow greater access to the river for populations with varying abilities.”

The River Boardwalk Trail and Connection Bridge were completed through Phase I of the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s “Bridging. Teaching. Inspiring.” capital campaign.

In addition to the grand opening and ribbon-cutting on March 15, the Chattahoochee Nature Center held a community grand opening day on March 20, which was sponsored by Fulton County.

Overall, the project was funded through the financial support of Chattahoochee Nature Center staff, its Board of Trustees, individuals, foundations, corporations and government entities.