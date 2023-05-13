Charity raises $55,000 with Swing Into Action

ROSWELL, Ga. — A North Fulton County nonprofit organization earned $55,000 for families in need at a golf tournament at the Country Club of the South April 24.
North Fulton Community Charities hosted the 15th annual Swing Into Action Golf Tournament, which aims to lessen hardship and provide financial stability to residents in need.
“This tournament plays an important role in helping prevent homelessness and food insecurity in our community,” organization Director of Development Sherri Morgan said. “We are grateful to the many golfers and sponsors who supported this event and make it possible for us to continue our work providing food and clothing assistance; case management; education and workforce development; and seasonal assistance.”
The 11 a.m. tournament presented by Omnivore Ventures featured 96 golfers. The event was sponsored by Toyota Financial Services, Synchrony, Roswell Presbyterian Church, Northside Hospital and 19 other community groups.
Mike and Jeff Moskal; Ryan Grieb; and Peter Pyun of Northside Hospital won first place at the tournament; and Jim Pope, Phil Johnson, Ken Morton and Erik Bagwell took second place. Teams from Envision Office Solutions, Toyota Financial Services and DataScan were tied for third place.
Erik Bagwell also won the longest drive contest; Scott Kagan won the putting contest; and Casey Robinson won the closest to the pin contest.