ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s ballot is set for City Council races in November.
At the end of qualifying Aug. 18, nine people filed for races that include three council seats. All posts are elected at-large, meaning that all registered voters in Alpharetta will select one candidate for each of the three seats.
Many of the candidates who qualified had publicly launched their campaigns more than a month ago. Others who qualified have yet to formally announce their views on local issues.
In Post 1, Donald Mitchell is seeking his third full term on the council. Mitchell, who heads a local design firm, first won a seat on the council in 2011 to fill an unexpired term. Over the course of his time on the council, Mitchell has championed the arts and the architectural aesthetics of the city. As mayor pro tem, he served as acting mayor in spring 2018 when Mayor David Belle Isle stepped down to run for Georgia Secretary of State.
Donna Murphy, a local Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty, will challenge Mitchell for the Post 1 seat. In her campaign announcement, Murphy cited sustainable development that preserves the city’s community as her primary concern for the city’s future.
“As a Realtor, it excites me to see so many families and businesses looking to come to Alpharetta,” she said. “But I also hear from my friends and neighbors who want to make sure that we do not do too much too quickly.”
Three people will vie for the council’s Post 2 seat being vacated by Ben Burnett.
Michael Crupi, a small business owner specializing in legal services, says his mission statement is “Families First.”
Crupi said he and his family visit downtown regularly and appreciate efforts to preserve the small-town atmosphere. But, he is concerned about “an infiltration of large commercial chains, and that needs to be weighed carefully in the future,” he said.
Brian Will, CEO of Will Restaurant Investment Group and who operates three restaurants in Alpharetta, says his priority will be to ensure the city’s budgeting and finances rebound successfully from the pandemic.
Will also owns a real estate management company and has written two bestselling books. He said his work in the private sector as an entrepreneur and consultant to Fortune 500 companies will provide him the skillset necessary to keep the city’s financial status sound.
Abu Jalloh is a biomedical scientist who ran for the Post 6 council seat in 2019.
While he has not established a public campaign page on social media or issued a candidate announcement to local media, Jalloh stated in his earlier run for the council that he is interested in addressing issues related to traffic and high taxes.
There are four people vying for the Post 3 seat on the City Council. The seat is currently held by Karen Richard, who is not seeking reelection.
Doug DeRito, who served on the City Council from 2001 to 2011, is a principal and tax specialist with an international tax consulting firm. He is also a former candidate for mayor. His campaign has not issued a statement on his platform.
Trey McConnell is project manager for McConnell Custom Homes in the Atlanta area.
Daniel McAlonan, a manager in the tech sector and an Alpharetta native, says he hopes to inject a burst of energy and new ideas into local government. The current vice-chairman for the Alpharetta Board of Zoning Appeals, McAlonan says he is proud of his Alpharetta roots and runs a blog about the many restaurants in the city.
A volunteer with area organizations, McAlonan previously served as a board member for his homeowners association and on the Architecture Committee in a former Alpharetta neighborhood.
James Bendall, an attorney, is the fourth candidate who filed for the Post 3 seat.
