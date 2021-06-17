ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials are scheduled to address two major items Monday — both involving how much you’ll pay in taxes.

The City Council will hold the second and final public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget which goes into effect July 1.

As it currently stands, the city is calling for overall spending of $149 million. About half that — $74.5 million — will go to run the day-to-day operations of the city. That’s up about $2 million from the current year’s budget.

Even so, the city expects to keep the tax rate on property the same as in the past nine years, 5.75 mills. One mill equals $1 of taxes for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

Nevertheless, property owners may pay more in taxes if their homes or businesses have increased in value over last year. Overall, that is not likely, according to forecasts from the city’s Finance Department. Moreover, because of the blow from COVID-19, the total value of commercial property citywide is expected to decline by 20 percent. Residential property values, especially new construction, is expected to help make up for some of that decline.

Also, Alpharetta residents enjoy some of the highest homestead exemptions in the state, a flat $45,000 with other exemptions for seniors.

The second item up for discussion Monday is a proposed $29.5 million bond city leaders first proposed in January that would pay for park improvements. Over the past couple of months, the City Council has divided over whether to put the issue before local voters in November or wait until next May, after the county vote on the transportation sales tax extension has been held.

Alpharetta City Councilman John Hipes has argued for a delay in the bond referendum.

If the TSPLOST vote fails and the parks bond passes, Hipes says, Alpharetta will have committed a giant share of its assets to parks, and transportation projects will suffer.

“We’re putting our fate into the hands of Fulton County voters,” he said at a meeting last month.

Others on the council are pushing for the parks bond referendum this November. They say they want those who favor a delay until May to present a list of projects such a bond would fund under both scenarios — if TSPLOST passes or if it fails in November.

The last bond the city passed was in 2016 — $52 million split evenly for parks and transportation.

Alpharetta Finance Director Tom Harris told the council in May that the city could afford no more than a $30 million bond without raising the property tax rate.