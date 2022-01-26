Board OKs bond to develop historic Bailey Johnson School site

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Development Authority has approved a revenue bond inducement for a $70 million office complex on Kimball Bridge Road.

The bond was awarded to North Carolina-based Crescent Communities, which plans to redevelop the old Bailey Johnson School building at 154 Kimball Bridge Road. Crescent Communities has built about half a dozen residential and commercial projects in the Atlanta area, including Phipps Tower in Buckhead. Crescent has partnered with Kimball Bridge Venture Partners, who pitched the complex to the development authority at the Jan. 25 meeting.

Plans call for the complex to provide around 160,000 square feet of office space — a quarter of if an “adaptive reuse” of the existing school building. The bulk of the office space will come in the form of a new three-story, timber-frame building next to the school. The complex will accommodate parking for around 500.

Representatives for the development estimate the complex will create around 500 construction jobs and 800 new permanent jobs once completed. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2022 and wrap up at the end of 2023.

Alpharetta Development Authority Chairman Jack Nugent stressed at the meeting that the project will put “no city dollars whatsoever” at risk. The developers assume all the financial risk for the complex.

Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the revenue bond inducement grants the developers a temporary tax abatement. The Development Authority will hold the property title for a 10-year period. The developers will pay 50% of the property tax in the first year, increasing by 5% each year until they assume the full tax obligation. At that point, the property title transfers to the developers.

Developers say its goal is to “maintain the character” of the Bailey Johnson School, which was built in 1949 and first known as the Alpharetta Colored School. It was renamed in 1953 after Warren Johnson, a former slave and proponent of African American education, and George Bailey, who donated the land.

Bailey Johnson was the first school in the area where Black students could receive an education from first to 12th grade. Before the school opened, Black students had to travel 30 miles south to Atlanta to attend classes beyond seventh grade, according to Fulton County Schools.

City documents note the complex could serve as a venue for Black history and arts events. Representatives of Kimball Bridge Venture Partners said plans are in the works to have murals painted on the complex to commemorate the location’s history.

Developers also noted that they face some supply chain limitations and issues of inflation, saying costs were rising as high as 1% per month. As a result, the complex will charge “top-of-the-market” rental rates, as high as $35 per square foot.

Notably, the development comes as Alpharetta struggles to fill some already-existing office space. At a City Council retreat the day before the Development Authority meeting, Community Development Director Kathi Cook noted that around 18% of the city’s 21 million square feet of office space is vacant, up to 33% in certain areas.

Metro Atlanta’s average office space vacancy rate is around 14.5%. Economic Development Manager Lance Morsell noted that Alpharetta’s high vacancy rate may be because it is home to around 10% of all the office space in the metro area.