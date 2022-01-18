Blalock’s Barber Shop closes after 60 years in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Until recently, an empty barber’s chair sat in a small blue shop on South Main Street.
Amid the transformation of Alpharetta’s downtown, the chair sat empty for 10 years, a silent tribute to its owner, Richard Blalock, founder of Blalock’s Barber Shop, who died in 2011.
Since his passing, only his great-grandchildren have occupied the seat. After six decades in business, the shop gave its final haircut Jan. 13.
Sonny Wright, the sole remaining barber, worked with Blalock for 47 years. When Blalock died, Wright took over the shop’s operations, using the other two chairs.
Blalock’s daughter Tina Blalock Smith said she sold the shop with mixed emotions. She said the feeling was bittersweet. To her, Wright wasn’t just an employee, he was family.
At 81 years old, Wright said he still wasn’t ready to close up.
“The property has been sold. Just gotta do what you gotta do,” Wright said.
Asked what he plans to do now, Wright smiled and said, “Whatever I want.”
Blalock and Wright attended barber school together in Atlanta, and Blalock’s Barber Shop opened in a small building on South Main Street in the early 1960s. In 1973, the barber shop moved to the larger building directly behind it, where it has stood ever since.
In recent years, the small building has been overshadowed by the larger businesses that now characterize much of Alpharetta’s downtown area.
One of Wright’s final customers was Luke Richard Lafountain, Blalock’s great-grandson. Lafountain sat in his great-grandfather’s chair as Wright cut his hair amid the commotion as Blalock’s family and friends cleared out the building.
Despite nearly 60 years working in the shop, it didn’t feel all that long to Wright.
“It’s been a short trip through here,” he said.
