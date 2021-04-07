ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council continued its look at the budget March 29 as it navigates the final months of its fiscal year and prepares for a 2022 spending plan that goes into effect July 1.
On tap at the meeting was the city’s capital budget — one-time, big-ticket items that includes tens of millions of dollars for road work, building repairs and vehicles.
Roswell Finance Director Ryan Luckett provided an overview, saying the city’s capital projects budget is split between maintenance capital and one-time capital.
Maintenance capital involves maintaining the city’s current assets and is typically funded by current revenues. One-time capital includes one-time projects, such as construction, and is typically funded with non-recurring revenues, like impact fees or a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
One-time capital projects account for about 83 percent of the city’s current capital projects budget of $92.2 million, Luckett said.
“The bulk of those projects are in our transportation department, and that’s mainly because of the TSPLOST program that makes up the bulk of that,” Luckett said. “Other major sources include the Environmental and Public Works Department at $8.2 million, Recreation and Parks at $3.5 [million], Administration at $3.2 [million], and then it just kind of goes on from there.”
Luckett also outlined the city’s debt level which is used for either one-time projects or catching up on deferred maintenance.
“That's never really a goal of ours, but if we've been in a situation where we haven't been able to allocate funding to maintenance over several years, then we would try and catch up on that,” Luckett said. “If it's a project that's so large that it would take years to accumulate enough reserves to do a pay-as-you-go, so debt may be the best option.”
Roswell is sitting at $16.7 million in capital-related debt as of June 30, 2020.
Luckett mentioned the $5 million loan from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank for additional local resurfacing will be added to the debt amount, once the City Council approves the funding.
On the revenue side, Roswell sits in the middle of its surrounding cities in terms of property value, he said. The city’s property tax value — its tax digest — stands at $6.2 billion. The tax digest represents the taxable value of all commercial and residential property in the city.
— 40 percent of its fair market value.
Area-wide, Sandy Springs has the largest tax digest at $10 billion, followed by Alpharetta at $6.6 billion. Johns Creek follows just below Roswell with a digest of $5.6 billion, and Milton, which is heavily residential, stands at $3.2 billion.
Luckett said that while Roswell’s digest is about 75 percent residential and 25 percent commercial, its total debt per capita stands at about $177 per person. By contrast, Johns Creek and Milton have per capita debt of amounts of about $800.
“This isn't necessarily [to say] the residents aren't bearing the full brunt of the debt that's been issued here,” Luckett said. “They can spread it across residential and commercial properties whereas Milton, Johns Creek, as well as ourselves, we're more resident heavy. I would compare in this situation where we stand both with Milton and Johns Creek.”
The City Council will meet next on April 12 for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 38 Hill Street.
