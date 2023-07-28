Big Creek Greenway Wayfinding Project completed

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) is thrilled to announce the completion of an exciting Big Creek Greenway Wayfinding Project, spearheaded by the City of Alpharetta. The ACVB not only serves as the Official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Alpharetta, but throughout the year partners with the City of Alpharetta on impactful community projects that benefit locals and visitors alike.
In 2023, the ACVB has worked alongside the City of Alpharetta’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services to create wayfinding signs throughout Big Creek Greenway, guiding guests to their desired destinations on and off the trail, making an already popular Alpharetta attraction even more exceptional.
The Big Creek Greenway wayfinding signs project was put into motion to enhance the experience of traveling through Alpharetta via the Greenway. The signs are more than directional markers—they each contain a QR code that leads the user to an interactive map on the awesomealpharetta.com website. Detecting the location of the scan, the map will highlight exactly where the individual is on the Greenway, giving users a more interactive way to locate nearby public facilities, visualize how many stops until their destination and where they can hop off the greenway to find Alpharetta’s shopping and dining districts.
“The City of Alpharetta and Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau are committed to providing an exceptional visitor experience, which led us to invest in this state-of-the-art wayfinding signage system,” said Jim Gilvin, Mayor of Alpharetta. "Strategically placed at key locations throughout the Greenway, the signs focus on simplicity, readability, and visual clarity. We understand that navigating such a large trail can be fun yet challenging, and we want to ensure that every individual, whether they are first-time guests or frequent visitors, can easily find their way around Alpharetta’s most popular trail."
Alpharetta’s connectivity is a beloved attribute of our city for locals and visitors, making it easy to explore each district within the city by way of walking, biking or driving. The ACVB markets and promotes the exceptionally walkable and bike-friendly community the City of Alpharetta has curated through creative promotions such as the “Be A Two Wheel Tourist” campaign. These campaigns have received a tremendous response from the community and visitors, encouraging the ACVB and the city to focus on even greater accessibility, with the hope of inspiring more individuals to take the scenic route when visiting Alpharetta.
“Alpharetta never misses an opportunity to go the extra mile when it comes to constructing a fabulous community that people want to experience,” says Janet Rodgers, President & CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Working together in partnership with the City of Alpharetta shows our continued passion for connecting people to visit and experience our AWESOME city anytime. We have something for everyone in Alpharetta.”
Lace up your favorite sneakers and prepare to explore the Big Creek Greenway with ease. Walk, jog, skate or bike through all 9-miles of Alpharetta’s portion of the Greenway. Visitors and locals who would like to ride in style can head to Pedego Alpharetta to rent an e-bike and experience all the shopping, dining and entertainment Alpharetta has to offer along the way. Curate a perfect day of exploration by visiting www.awesomealpharetta.com.