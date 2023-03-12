Big Creek Greenway project receives $2 million in grants

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Big Creek Greenway Community Connectivity Planning Project is getting a shot in the arm, thanks to $2 million in federal grants announced Feb. 28 by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The project aims to design a multi-use path to unite disadvantaged residents to jobs, health care, education and other civic life. It will be built on a 20-foot easement in Roswell underneath Ga. 400, land owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The path will connect Roswell’s town center, Alpharetta, the historically disadvantaged Liberty Square neighborhood and Metro Atlanta through the Big Creek Greenway.
“Transportation should connect, not divide, people and communities,” Buttigieg said.
The Reconnecting Communities Program, established by President Joe Biden provides technical assistance and funding for community planning and construction projects that aim to reconnect neighborhoods split by transportation barriers.
The grants, totaling $185 million, were awarded to 39 planning projects and six capital construction projects.