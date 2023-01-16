Beeson introduces alternate voice on Roswell City Council

ROSWELL, Ga. — Newly elected Councilwoman Sarah Beeson set the tone for her tenure, casting dissenting votes on a host of proposed amendments to the City of Roswell’s Development Code.

At the council’s Jan. 10 meeting, Beeson repeatedly challenged her colleague’s efforts to tighten restrictions on residential and commercial development.

Beeson, who won a runoff election for the Post 1 City Council seat Dec.6, spent most of the night offering different perspectives on how the City Council proposes to modify requirements for open space percentages in landscaping, townhome density limits and permitted uses in districts designated Industrial Light.

Community Development Director Jason Gaines presented an amendment that would increase the required minimum percentage of landscape open space by 20 percent for homes, mixed-use development, commercial developments and general buildings.

After lengthy discussion, most of the council supported the change.

“I believe it supports what most residents in Roswell move here for, feeling like there’s going to be space,” Councilwoman Lee Hills said.

She argued the change will ensure Roswell residents the city is community-based, not a concrete jungle.

But Beeson spoke out in opposition to the amendment, citing concerns of “greenwashing.”

“It’s just saying oh it’s green, therefore its great, and that is not necessarily the case,” Beeson said.

She proposed a point-based system, in which developers could accrue points for environmentally friendly steps, like solar panels or native plant species. Under those parameters, Beeson said, the development would be truly environmentally friendly.

Councilman Mike Palermo, the council’s liaison to Community Development, said he understands the concern, but the change will “create a better character for Roswell.”

Ultimately, the council approved the amendment, with Beeson casting the lone vote in opposition.

The pattern continued into a decision amending townhome requirements.

The amendment to the development code would change the standard for the number of units permitted in a row. Currently, the minimum number of townhome units allowed without a common space separation is three, and the maximum is eight.

The proposed change called for lowering the maximum number of units to four. Councilmembers stressed that the amendment included language providing exceptions if applicants could justify a higher density.

Again, Beeson objected, asking whether there was any data to support reducing the townhome limit, which she called arbitrary.

Community development director Gaines had no answer to the inquiry, but said it was “something we can research.”

Councilman Peter Vanstrom said the decision is not arbitrary, because driving through the city he visually loves four units in a row.

Mayor Kurt Wilson interjected during discussion to say he feels “it’s a valid approach for the council to say ‘I like four,’” and it is not about what the source of the information is.

Beeson said she is less concerned with aesthetics than the accessibility of townhomes as a lower-cost option for homeowners in Roswell. She said she worries a decrease in the number of units would limit options for buyers.

Despite Beeson’s objections, the amendment passed with all in favor except Beeson and Vanstrom, who opposed an additional measure banning front-loaded parking for townhomes.

Beeson and Vanstrom also opposed an amendment to the development code regarding defined uses in the Industrial Light district.

Discussion centered around the definition of a CBD shop. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound in cannabis that does not cause a high. It differs from THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The amendment originally defined a CBD shop as an establishment for which “more than 50 percent of sales are based on the retail sale of products related to or derived from CBD oil (cannabidiol) or hemp.”

Mayor Wilson cited concern with vape shops that sell CBD that keep popping up around Roswell, something he said residents have complained about.

Other council members questioned the importance of clarifying definitions and differences between vape shops and CBD shops because both are permitted in Roswell, but Wilson said the distinction was important, as it could impact the way restrictions are navigated.

Wilson said he personally is not a fan of CBD but knows not everyone shares his view.

Both Beeson and Vanstrom expressed concern with the narratives around CBD and medical marijuana, stating they knew people who had used marijuana for medical purposes.

“I understand the hesitancy to have a CBD shop on every single corner,” Beeson said. “My concern is if we’re opening up Pandora’s box of if there is a cupcake store and they also have a shelf with CBD oil, if we’re trying to limit that as well.”

Ultimately, the council, with Beeson and Vanstrom opposed, passed the amendment with a small alteration in the definition of “CBD shop,” removing “garments” from the list of products related to or derived from CBD oil or hemp that would make an establishment a CBD shop.

The Jan. 10 meeting was Beeson’s introduction to the dais, filling out the term of Post 1 Councilman Marcelo Zapata, who stepped down in June due to a medical condition. Beeson will serve one year before facing re-election.

After having taken the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting, Beeson called for unity among Roswell leaders.

“Thank you for having faith in the City Council, faith in the future, in what we can achieve together and having a belief in unity,” Beeson said during the ceremony. “We can have disagreement, we can have diversity, but at the end of the day we’re all Roswellian and we all hope for a better path forward.”

Also at the meeting, Councilwoman Christine Hall was unanimously elected mayor pro tempore for 2023.