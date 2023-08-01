Bailey Johnson basketball team honored with rings, reception

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Nearly 60 years later, eight members of the Bailey Johnson High School basketball team were honored with championship rings and a reception July 17 at Alpharetta City Hall.

The 1964-65 team included 12 players, a team mentor and a coach. Together, the Bailey Johnson team won the Georgia Interscholastic Association Class-B State Championship.

The state Interscholastic Association held championship competitions from 1948 to 1970. A year later, association schools joined the Georgia High School Association, or GHSA.

Opened in 1950 as the Alpharetta Colored School, the Bailey Johnson school served Black students in first through 12th grade until the desegregation of North Fulton County schools in 1967. The school enrolled roughly 100 students from North Fulton to Dunwoody.

It was renamed in 1953 after George Bailey, a blacksmith in Alpharetta who donated the land, and Warren Johnson, an advocate of Black education who was formerly enslaved.

In the championship, the basketball team went on to defeat the Bruce Street School team 85-49. The Bruce Street School was another historic Black school in DeKalb County.

At a meeting before the reception, the Alpharetta City Council presented rings to surviving players James Emerson, Leroy Grogan, Larry Strickland, Jimmy Taylor, Almond Martin, Melvin Peters and David Taylor, as well as team mentor Eugene Snow.

Councilmembers and Alpharetta Recreation and Parks Director Morgan Rodgers also recognized deceased teammates Arthur and Aubrey Manning, Claude McCann, Willie Brown, Larry Wells and Coach Jerry D. Hobbs.

To celebrate the team, the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society hosted a reception in the community room at City Hall after the City Council meeting. Hundreds of guests who attended the ring presentation gathered there to enjoy refreshments and artifacts from the Bailey Johnson school that were on display.