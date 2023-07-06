Atlanta Street Art Collective creates utopia at shared studio

ROSWELL, Ga. — Tucked into a building off Atlanta Street, nine Metro Atlanta artists have created a “utopia” of sorts — the Atlanta Street Art Collective, a studio space where creatives can work and collaborate. Now the artists are hoping to take their community to the rest of Roswell.
Through July 28, the artists are exhibiting their work in the lobby of the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. Called “Our Voices,” the exhibit brings together each artists’ distinct styles and works. While all of the artists have seen individual success with gallery showings and exhibitions, “Our Voices” is the first exhibit for the entire collective.
The Atlanta Street Art Collective was founded four years ago, after artists Mary Beth Cornelius and April Riley got tired of painting out of a basement studio. They called up their friend and fellow artist Debbie Ezell, who was also looking for a studio space.
The group quickly found a building on Atlanta Street with copious windows and no other interested renters, it was an easy decision to rent the space. More artists quickly joined in, splitting the building into nine small studios.
“We sort of created this utopia for our niche,” Ezell said.
Each artist has an alcove packed with original pieces. The creatives come from different backgrounds— Mary Beth Cornelius used to be an engineer, and Lance Carlson was an architect. Each brings their own style and influence to the table. Cornelius enjoys kinetic shapes, while April Riley is experimenting with water. Debbie Ezell finds herself drawn to the color blue, and Carlson has an affinity for the collage.
The artists all differ in their creations, but the community between the collective unites them. It also keeps them coming back to the airy studio space.
“I needed to get out of my basement,” Riley said. “It became important for me to have people around.”
For artists like Riley, sometimes having the space itself can be vital. She said sometimes, she’ll go into the studio not even planning to paint. She ends up returning to the canvas anyway, every time.
Together the collective calls themselves a “family.” Most do abstract painting, but each creator has a distinct style and background. They try to “play” with each other and provide tips for new techniques, though.
The pieces come together at the “Our Voices” exhibit. Each artist brought in multiple paintings they were proud of, then worked together to curate the display at the Cultural Arts Center.
“It’s a really nice opportunity for us to show how different abstractions can be,” Ezell said.
The exhibit also served as a signal boost for the artist collective. The artists said it can be challenging to engage the public with art, especially when it’s not as interactive or easily accessible as other public art projects.
Originally, collective member and artist Lance Carlson reached out to the Roswell Cultural Arts Center to see if staff would be interested in promoting the local artists.
“I thought, here’s an opportunity to kind of help our brand, because people don’t even know we’re up here,” Carlson said.
Cultural Arts Supervisor Corinne Sutherland jumped at the opportunity. She was looking for something to fill the rotating exhibit space in the lobby of the center when Carlson came forward to propose some ideas for the walls.
“It’s a way to kind of come in and create something around the space we have,” Sutherland said.
The supervisor said the lobby wall exhibits help utilize the space during shows and performances at the center, while also spotlighting local art and collectives.
“I love working with collectives, it brings something a little more creative into the conversation,” Sutherland said. “They’re bringing their creative minds together in the same space where our creative minds are working.”
With the Atlanta Street Art Collective, Sutherland said putting together the exhibit was a “fun day.”
The exhibit is only one component of what Sutherland hopes to achieve with the city’s art scene. Many artists from the collective said Roswell still has an “emerging” art scene, which the supervisor is trying to foster.
Sutherland is part of the city’s arts and culture division, run by a team of three employees. Together they create all programing for the city, from artist talks to puppet shows.
“We’re making sure we’re reaching out to the community and seeing what their interests are as well,” Sutherland said.
With local artists like the Atlanta Street Art Collective, the exhibit is only one step towards getting Roswell residents to engage with the city’s creative side.
Sutherland hopes to launch more artist talks and receptions so the public can put a face to each piece, for a “different form of enrichment.”
“This is a new shift to put our collective minds together,” Sutherland said.