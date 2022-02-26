Atlanta Figure Skating Club to hold meet in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Figure Skating Club will hold the 2022 Magnolia Open in Alpharetta’s The Cooler skating rink from March 11 -13.
The competition is open to any domestic or foreign skater who is a member and in good standing with their federation. It is a designated Excel Series competition, open to juvenile and adult skaters.
Officiators will include 25 high-level, experienced judges. Each skating event will award first to fourth-place placements, and winners will receive a medal.
“We are proud to call The Cooler in Alpharetta the home rink for Atlanta Figure Skating Club,” Atlanta Figure Skating Competition Chair Tea Junnila said. “We have a long history of successfully hosting events with The Cooler, and Alpharetta is a wonderful host city as it has an abundance of restaurants, shops and entertainment that the Atlanta Open attendees can enjoy off the rink.”
The event is expected to attract not only skaters, but parents, coaches and judges to Alpharetta’s hotels, restaurants and retailers. Spectators are invited to attend, as viewing is free. Results will be posted live at atlantafsc.com.
— Jake Drukman