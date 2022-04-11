‘At Your Natural Pace'; Visit Roswell goes mobile after COVID-19

ROSWELL, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many organizations to adopt new ways of working.

For Visit Roswell, the city’s destination marketing organization, it meant letting go of its office on Atlanta Street after more than 30 years and getting behind the wheel.

In March, the organization launched its new mobile visitor center, dubbed “the Channel.” Visit Roswell Executive Director Andy Williams said the name is a nod to the Chattahoochee River as well as the vehicle’s use as a means for disseminating tourism-related information to visitors.

It is a 2019 Freightliner Sprinter 3500, fully wrapped in branded graphics and built out with commercial shelving. It houses a variety of local partner brochures, Predator 3500-Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator, Electro-Voice EVOLVE 30M PA system, LED up-lighting, 55-inch television and retail rack for destination-branded apparel and other items for sale.

“It’s designed in a way that reflects our brand at Visit Roswell, which is ‘At Your Natural Pace,’” Williams said. “It’s got a lot of different community elements that are woven into it. It’s just a really nice draw, but at the end of the day, the goal is to fish where the fish are, to go out in the community Wednesday through Sunday, to diversify where we are and to represent and provide information at all of our different special events.”

While the goal was always to fund the Channel through local sponsor support, Williams said the community came through and raised close to $65,000 in just two weeks. The original goal was $40,000.

Reimagining office space

Visit Roswell’s original office on the Town Square closed July 1, 2021.

Williams said that when he joined Visit Roswell in 2019, one of the first things he noticed was the lack of foot traffic at the Visitor’s Center. At the time, he said, only about 50 people were walking through its doors per month.

So, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Visit Roswell shifted to a work from home model, Williams said it gave them an opportunity to restart the conversation about switching to mobile visitor services.

He said pre-pandemic, Visit Roswell had four full-time and four part-time employees. During the pandemic, staffing fell to three full-time and no part-time employees. Today, the organization has three full-time and two part-time employees.

Last August, Williams said part-time staff conducted market research by strategically rotating throughout the community using a 10-foot by 10-foot pop-up tent. This allowed them to diversify the locations where Visit Roswell was being represented and introduced them to different audiences and visitors.

After four months of research, Williams said they decided to launch the program. Full-time staff now work out of rent-out office space at Office Evolution at 821 Atlanta Street in downtown Roswell, and part-time staff, called “street team specialists,” operate the Channel.

Williams said the response has been positive. Since Visit Roswell started mobilizing, its engagement with visitors has increased 664 percent.

“People are just proud to have it out in the community,” Williams said. “I think one of the really cool things about it is we stagger hours, … so it’s all about influencing individuals to enjoy their time while they’re in the market but to also continue to come back and bring their friends and family.”

Williams said Woodstock and Lake Lanier also have mobile visitor centers, but both are towed behind another vehicle. Additionally, he said most mobile visitor centers operate with a hybrid model, where they continue to operate a physical visitor’s center.

“We are the only convention and visitors bureau that I know of that has fully shifted into 100 percent mobile visitor services,” Williams said.

What’s next?

In January, Mayor Kurt Wilson announced one of his goals for his first 100 days in office was to hire an economic development manager.

The city currently has a public-private partnership with Roswell Economic Development and Tourism Inc., which oversees Visit Roswell and Roswell Inc, the city’s economic development organization led by Steve Stroud.

Williams said he it as another opportunity to strengthen Visit Roswell’s role in the community.

“When the City of Roswell hires an economic development manager, we expect to work harmoniously and frequently with that individual, just as Visit Roswell does with Roswell Inc and its team,” Williams said. “We all have a strong relationship in the work we all do, and the City of Roswell is a fantastic partner and stakeholder, which we’re confident will continue.”

Williams said most of Visit Roswell’s funding comes from the city’s 8 percent lodging tax, the maximum tax on a hotel stay. The city allocates 37.5 percent of the revenue to the general fund, 43.75 percent to the tourism board and 18.75 percent toward tourism product development like signs and museums.

Williams said the winter months are always a little slow for lodging tax revenues, but it starts to pick up in the spring. He added that while the travel sentiment is “fantastic” right now, particularly for a post-pandemic world, the increase in gas prices is still causing some travelers to take a step back.

“We’re hopeful that comes and goes as quickly as possible so that people can get back to travel,” Williams said. “For that reason, we are focusing our advertising efforts on markets that are within a three-to-four-hour drive to try to get more of that business that’s a little closer to the Roswell community.”

Williams said anyone interested in having the mobile visitor center at their location, should go to visitroswellga.com and fill out a form. The weekly location of the Channel is shown on the homepage.