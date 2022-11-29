At bond discussion, Roswell resident raises safety concerns

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council unanimously approved action Nov. 28 on the three bond referendums residents approved in the special election in early November. The bonds will fund nearly $180 million for parks, public safety and downtown parking.

Mayor Kurt Wilson said the bonds had overwhelming support from the public. The final tally showed 74 percent of voters approved the parks and recreation bond and 73 percent of voters approved the public safety bond.

The bond to fund a downtown parking deck drew 57 percent of votes cast.

“I liked that it wasn’t up to us,” City Councilman Mike Palermo said.

Despite the strong public support for the bonds, the mayor clashed with a resident during public discussion of the bonds during the meeting.

Roswell resident Patrick Cahill came forward with a prepared statement regarding the $52 million public safety bond. The bond will fund new police and fire headquarters, as well as a new fire station.

Cahill said he wanted to highlight a “recent failure” of the Roswell Police Department, in hopes that it will encourage effective use of the new funding.

Wilson stopped his comments, stating that he did not see how a specific failure of the police was relevant to the approval of funds.

Palermo said Cahill may want to “make sure we focus on how they’re going to be spent.”

Wilson later set aside time to allow Cahill to speak.

Tragedy recounted

Cahill recounted the recent death of a 64-year-old Marietta man Hussein Esmail whose body was discovered in a small pond in East Roswell on Nov. 24. He had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Esmail had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder with cognitive decline.

On Nov. 11 Roswell police spoke to Esmail two times. Esmail had been wandering the area until a Good Samaritan picked him up and dropped him at the Roswell Police Department around 4 p.m. Hussein couldn’t provide a home address to the police but refused transportation and medical help. Hussein stated he would walk home.

Police found Hussein again that day after responding to reports of him walking along the road. Police spoke to Hussein, but he denied assistance. The police let him walk away. They didn’t see him again.

“Clues obvious to civilians went unnoticed by theoretically trained officers,” Cahill said.

Cahill asserted that while the police couldn’t legally detain Hussein, there were avenues and agencies that could assist in a situation like Hussein’s.

“One begins to wonder if you’ll ever truly understand the sheer magnitude of this failure and the betrayal of the public trust,” Cahill said. “We require more. “

In response, Mayor Wilson said the comments were “very charged” and lacking in complete information.

“One of the things I find unfortunate is that people can come up with a five-minute prepared statement at 25 percent of the information and report that out to the rest of the public,” Wilson said.

The mayor said the police did everything they could under the law. Hussein had not been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s, which Wilson said limits the actions the police could take.

“I don’t appreciate the narrative that the police didn’t care about this man,” Wilson said. “The police, like the rest of us, mourn the loss of this man.”

Wilson thanked Cahill for the public comment but called it an attack on the Roswell Police Department.

Beyond the bonds

Also at the meeting, councilmembers approved three appointments to city commissions.

Eric Schumacher and Pooja Gardner were appointed to the Roswell Planning Commission. William Strika was appointed to the Roswell Recreation Commission.

In other matters, the council approved a 90-day moratorium on the acceptance of zoning applications or new business license applications for THC dispensaries in Roswell. Pharmaceutical access is still available for those with medical needs.

Councilmembers said the moratorium is an opportunity to study current ordinances governing the businesses, including where dispensaries can be located.