Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials reported Aug. 6 antisemitic flyers were distributed throughout Alpharetta neighborhoods overnight, following similar incidents in other Metro Atlanta communities earlier this year.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin issued a statement condemning the flyers, a sentiment shared by other Metro Atlanta and state officials whose communities saw the flyers dispersed.
“As a city, we fully support the freedoms provided by the First Amendment, but denounce antisemitism in all its forms,” Gilvin said. “Alpharetta is a diverse, welcoming and inviting community, one that values and supports our differences. Hate has no place in Alpharetta, and it is not who we are.”
In February, antisemitic flyers were distributed throughout several Dunwoody and Sandy Springs neighborhoods. Residents in Roswell and Milton reported a wave of flyers in May.
Dunwoody police identified suspects in February, but Police Chief Billy Grogan said no charges could be pressed, citing the incident as a free speech issue.
The Alpharetta Police Department is investigating the incident alongside neighboring agencies.
Police officials ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Public Safety Department at 678-297-6300 or use the department’s online tip reporter at tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=1013.