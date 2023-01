ROSWELL, Ga. — Founded in 1947, the American Legion Post 201 rescheduled its 75th anniversary celebration for Jan. 21 at Carl Black Buick GMC in Roswell.

Several north Fulton mayors are expected to attend to wish Post 201 a happy birthday.

There will be a cake-cutting at noon followed up by a cookout with hamburgers and hotdogs. All veterans are eligible for a “We appreciate your service” discount that Saturday.