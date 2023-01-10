American Legion Post 201 to celebrate 75th anniversary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 member Mike Roman recounted when a civilian couple walked in and asked if the guys at the Legion liked each other because of the nature of their interaction. The guys like to playfully criticize one another, he said.

“I said, ‘You oughta hear us when we hate somebody,’” Roman said.

Growing up, Roman and his family went to the Legion or a Veterans of Foreign Wars post on the weekends. His grandmother headed the Legion Auxiliary, a separate entity exclusive to women who are affiliated with and who support the American Legion. Roman is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

“There is a sense of community here that is nowhere else,” Roman said.

Roman and three other veterans and Post 201 members — Ralph Jordan, Roger Wise and Harry Hollingsworth — sat at an old poker table in the low light of the Legion’s bar area, each sharing their connection to the organization. Accompanying the conversation Jan. 5 were Styrofoam cups filled with “veterans’ coffee,” or a brew made earlier that morning.

Beginnings

In front of Wise, there was a folder of signed commendations from several north Fulton mayors, including those from Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek and Milton, as well as a commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp regarding Post 201’s 75th anniversary.

The celebration was postponed from its Nov. 26 anniversary date last year. The official date for the celebration has not been set, but Wise said the gathering will happen within the next couple of weeks.

Constituted in 1947, the American Legion Post 201 stands as a place of community for more than 700 veterans and their family members across the Northern Arc. It’s one of the largest in the country, Wise said.

According to a historical record written by Melvin B. Coalson, Post 201 began when Abijah B. Adams, a World War I veteran and longtime Alpharetta resident, called a meeting in February 1946 with nearly 60 military veterans at the Old Milton County Courthouse in Alpharetta. District American Legion officers attended, and action was taken to establish the post.

Post 201 relocated from across the street to where it is today on Wills Road. The building was dedicated in 1968, said Scott Childress, a Son of the American Legion (SAL). Childress’ property adjoins Post 201 — he goes to and from the Legion via a gate he made in his fence.

Old Soldiers Day

The American Legion Post 201 sponsors Old Soldiers Day, held annually on the first Saturday in August. The event dates to 1920 and parallels some of the Legion’s history. At the time, Childress said wars were “fresh.”

“People were proud of being Americans,” Childress said. “Some folks came home, some folks didn't. And they wanted to remember the service of folks who defended our country.”

According to the Post 201 website, an elderly Confederate soldier invited young World War I soldiers, who had just returned home, to assemble to the rear and parade with them down Alpharetta's Main Street.

The parade dissolved in 1924 but was revived nearly 30 years later by a group of men “vitally concerned with veterans and their loved ones.”

For the past three years, festivities have been held without the parade at the Legion post. The parade was canceled in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, plans were derailed again after negotiations between the Legion and City of Alpharetta over costs for police and other services.

For years, the city partnered to help sponsor the parade, but it withdrew in 2019 after litigation over which groups could be represented in a government-sponsored event.

Turning inward, Legion members established the Northern Arc Old Soldiers Day Foundation to extend its reach outside of Alpharetta for support of the parade. Any expense incurred is a tax-deductible contribution to the foundation, Wise said.

“Many friends … plan their visits back home to visit with their kids and grandkids around the Old Soldiers Day weekend,” Wise said. “They were in the parade. They enjoyed the parade. They enjoyed the festivities we had here. And they were devastated when the parade stopped.”

Youth education

One pride and joy of the American Legion Post 201 is its natural turf, professionally kept baseball field. People come from all over to play the field, as part of a pay-to-play program. The Legion hosts around 300 games a year.

“The baseball field is a natural gateway to the community,” said Jordan, finance officer for Post 201.

The Legion engages youth in other ways. Education is a dominant value among its members, centering around the Walk of Memories. The path, which leads out from a back entrance, passes several informational plaques. Some describe the history of the ground’s tank, helicopter, Navy gun and Air Force T-33 trainer.

“We're very, very proud of this memorial,” Wise said as he began walking down the path.

Along the path, there’s also bricks that represent veterans in the community who were killed in action or died of wounds, prisoners of war, sons of the Legion as well as friends and family.

Jordan said the Legion also funds competitive college scholarships for high school seniors, one designated to a student in the JROTC program.

The bedrock of American democracy is civil society, Jordan said. Engagement is less about war itself and more about the important lessons that spawn from war, like learning how to prevent war or in the words of Teddy Roosevelt — “carry a big stick but walk softly.”

“We have to teach and pass on those values that — quite frankly, it's playground diplomacy,” Jordan said. “I had to tell some young brains one time off the coast of Beirut. ‘Why are we here?’”

A service to veterans

The Legion does veteran outreach and gives back to its members through financial assistance, funded through business partnerships and fundraising events, and job fairs. The Legion also has an attorney for veterans who need one.

But service extends beyond the material. The Legion provides a space for veterans and family members to come together and gives them an opportunity to give back.

“I saw a civic organization to re-engage into certain things that need to be engaged,” Jordan said. “We have a lot of veterans — who we call ‘forever young’ — to honor them is how you live and engage the community, make the community better, make your world better here.”

Wise, a 14-year Post 201 member, said he also saw the good things the Legion did for veterans and wanted to be a part of the process.

“I have the pleasure of being the brother of these individuals, and many more,” Wise said. “And it makes me proud every day to be part of Post 201.”

What it means to be a veteran entered the conversation.

Recently, Hollingsworth poked around online to include something in the Legion’s newsletter, and found a quote on Quora written by a retired Navy senior chief radioman who served for 23 years, including time in Vietnam.

The quote was a response to the question, “How do you think about military members being called ‘veterans?’”

Hollingsworth read the quote aloud, ending with, “A veteran is someone who has written a check, payable to the country, up to an amount up to and including his life.”