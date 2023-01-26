American Legion Post 201 commemorates 75 years

ROSWELL, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 celebrated its 75th anniversary at Carl Black Buick GMC Roswell Jan. 21 with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Post 201, founded in 1946 by World War I veteran and Alpharetta resident Abijah B. Adams, provides a place for veterans to connect and to engage with the community through service. It is headquartered on 13 acres at 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta.

“Because when we're out in the community, people get to see us,” said Legion member Frederick Mahony. “And that's a positive image of the military that they get to think about.”

After the presentation of colors, Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Ambassador Roger Wise cut a cake reading “Happy 75th Birthday American Legion Post 201.”

Ed Postell, chairman of the Atlanta chapter of Our Community Salutes, said celebrating the post’s anniversary is important because the group has been doing for 75 years what Our Community Salutes has done for only three years.

Our Community Salutes is a nonprofit that honors high school enlistees and provides their families support during the transition to military service.

The post received commendations from Gov. Brian Kemp; the Johns Creek Veterans Association; the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame; Our Community Salutes; and the Cities of Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Alpharetta.

“We have been key partners for a long time, and this is recognition of their contributions to date,” said Keith Bogle, vice president and Color Guard captain of the Johns Creek Veterans Association. He said he is looking forward to the next 75 years and how the association can help the post accomplish more.

Georgia District 21 Sen. Brandon Beach and Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry attended the ceremony, along with Roswell City councilmembers Lee Hills, William Morthland and Christine Hall.

“To me, us being here today is an outward and visible sign of how the City of Roswell feels about our veterans,” Hills said. “It’s so important for us to show up and to stand up. We've got a lot of veterans that still need help, need support, and we owe them everything.”