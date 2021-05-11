Alpharetta's Town Green scheduled for overhaul

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Visitors to Alpharetta’s City Center may feel the pinch next month as the city cordons off the Town Green for turf replacement.

Alpharetta city leaders have thrown up their hands after two years and tens of thousands of dollars spent trying to preserve the sod from wear, tear and flooding.

On June 1, contractors will remove the grass, then begin work to install artificial turf over the 13,220-square-foot area.

The Town Green, which stretches from Main Street east to the fountain plaza on Market Street near City Hall, will be closed for as much as 30 days while the conversion is completed.

“The Town Green has become one of our most popular park spaces and sees heavy use any day when there is not rain or near freezing temperatures,” said Morgan Rodgers, Alpharetta Director of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services. “As much as everyone wanted to keep natural grass there, it is just not possible to do with that many people playing and walking out there nearly every day. It just gets ground into mud.”

The Alpharetta City Council adjusted its 2020 budget early last year to provide $100,000 to rescue and restore the sod, but it was a lost cause. After spending just shy of $17,000 of the money, the city decided to stop pouring good money down the drain.

The city has tried a variety of grass types, soil augmentation, and other strategies to no avail. “We consulted with numerous experts, even going so far as to contact the folks who maintain the grass for the Braves at Truist Park, and everyone advised that the only real solution if we wanted the Town Green to be green in the spring and summer was to move to artificial turf,” Rodgers said.

In April, the City Council reviewed a variety of artificial turf samples to determine which was the most realistic and consistent with the appearance of the natural grass in nearby areas. They awarded a contract for the conversion project to Sprintturf on April 19. The contract cost will be for $160,000.

City officials admit that the ideal time to close the green and complete the work would be during winter months when the fewest people tend to use the space, but the grass is in bad condition and needs to be replaced now.

“We tend to see a lot of residents take vacations in the early parts of June, so we are timing the work to correspond with folks being out of town, so we impact fewer people,” Rodgers explained. “If we run into bad weather or other challenges, it will take up to 30 days to complete the project, but it could be much faster than that.”

The work may cramp the flood of people who turn out Saturdays for the Alpharetta Farmers Market in downtown. The event regularly features scores of vendors and attracts hundreds of visitors.

Peg Hussing, president of the Alpharetta Business Association, which sponsors the event, said the market will go on as usual, each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The vendors, she said, may have to be a little flexible with the setup during the turf replacement, though.

Mayor Jim Gilvin said he doesn’t anticipate any problems with the project, and the farmers market should be able to operate without problems.

“Certainly, a lot of people use [the Town Green] during the farmers market, but the actual vendors are in the streets,” he said. “While it may be a little more inconvenient for people who would like to sit on the Green during the farmers market, it doesn’t necessarily impact the event itself.”