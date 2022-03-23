Alpharetta's North Park gets bocce ball assist from Eagle Scout

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Residents can now enjoy games of bocce ball at a three-court facility in North Park.
The bocce ball facility officially opened in March after local Boy Scouts member Audrey Brinser designed, raised funds and organized volunteers for the courts as part of her Eagle Scout project.
Between January and April 2021, Brinser raised over $1,500 and worked nearly 100 volunteer hours to design and plan the facility. In May 2021, she organized 65 volunteers for construction, totaling 460 volunteer hours. For her efforts on the project, Brinser attained the rank of Eagle Scout in September 2021.
The facility had a “soft opening” in November 2021 and had its official ribbon cutting this month. Parks & Recreation Projects Manager Kurt Kirby said the city allocated funding to add artificial turf to the playing surface, an access sidewalk and seating to the area. He said the total value of the bocce ball facility is $15,000, and a partnership with Northside Hospital helped with funding.
