ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Pedestrian safety at one of downtown Alpharetta’s busier intersections got a boost recently when the city opened its first “scramble” crosswalk at Milton Avenue and Roswell/Canton Street.
The pedestrian scramble intersection — often called a “Barnes Dance” after New York traffic engineer Henry Barnes, who popularized the device — features a traffic signal interval that stops vehicle movement in all directions, allowing pedestrians to cross in any direction, including diagonally.
The new signal was installed Aug. 17.
Alpharetta’s signal will work a bit differently from the standard pattern in which all vehicular traffic stops every time a pedestrian wants to cross the street. Instead, pedestrians can press a button to activate a pedestrian signal to cross a single street or press a different button to stop all traffic and cross the intersection diagonally.
The City Council has struggled with pedestrian safety as downtown foot traffic has soared with the opening of City Center.
Alpharetta Director Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said the decision to implement the scramble device came about through observing foot traffic at the intersection, which lies a block west of Main Street near one of the city’s parking decks.
“After watching the pedestrian patterns at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Roswell/Canton Street, one of the take-aways was that about half of the pedestrians were crossing only a single street and half were crossing two streets to get to their destinations,” Pete Sewczwicz said. “The two-button option we have implemented for our pedestrian scramble enables us to avoid stopping all vehicular movement when pedestrians only need to cross a single street in the traditional way.”
— Patrick Fox
