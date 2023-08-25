Alpharetta will finalize tax rate on Monday

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council is proposing to set the property tax rate the same as in past years, a move that is expected to bring in an addition $1.8 million in revenues.

At the first of three public hearings Aug. 21, councilmembers agreed to hold the levy on property steady at 5.75 mills.

Most of the levy, 4.951 mills, covers operational costs. Revenue from the remaining 0.799 mills is dedicated to debt service on bonds. City staff said the transfer of 0.081 mills from debt service will result in an additional $505,000 to the general fund.

Alpharetta has maintained a 5.75-mill tax rate since 2009.

Public input The public will have the opportunity to speak on the rate and the budget during a called hearing at 11:30 a.m. and at the regular City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m., both on Aug. 28.

Although the combined mill levy remains unchanged from its previous approval in June, the city must reopen the process because of revised figures from Fulton County showing larger than anticipated growth in property values.

The city adopted the first iteration of its budget June 19, but received the county tax digest June 28. When City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom first announced the city must reopen its budget and mill levy process in July, councilmembers expressed interest in using the additional revenues on unfunded capital projects, which include one-time, big-ticket items like street resurfacing and new equipment.

Some of these projects include sidewalk, parks and recreation facility renovations; facility assessments; and traffic safety improvements.

While City Council sentiments remained largely unchanged from earlier budget funding discussions, Councilman Jason Binder was dissatisfied with placing the $1.8 million in an unallocated account to be used on capital projects at a later date. He said he would prefer the City Council distribute the funds to specific projects.

“My preference would be to earmark those funds to tell the public what we’re going to do with it,” Binder said. “I think it’s our responsibility to have the hard conversations and make the discussions of where it should go.”

At a work session preceding the meeting, Lagerbloom emphasized councilmembers have the authority transfer the funds to accounts or projects as they see fit.

But Binder maintained the City Council has ample time to be more deliberate with the new revenues.

Councilman Doug DeRito said compared to the city’s entire budget, $1.8 million is not a large sum, and with uncertain inflationary costs, the city could use some of the funds to offset possible higher expenses on current projects.

“What I don’t want this to turn into is that we got this newfound money that we’re going to put into this little slush fund, and then the council at some point is going to decide to use it on pet projects and stuff,” DeRito said. “I think all we’re saying is, we’re putting this money aside until the council has time to really look at it and decide, ‘How do we want to invest that money?’”

Councilmembers voted 6-1 to advance the budget and property tax millage rate to a second hearing. Binder cast the dissenting vote for each.

In other matters Aug. 21, the City Council approved the first reading of its updated ethics ordinance. The ordinance proposes an Ethics Board that consists of three attorneys and two Alpharetta residents. Each board member serves for four years and is appointed by the City Council.

A previous proposal to delay ethics complaints against an incumbent official ahead of a municipal election has been removed.

Councilmembers will vote on the amended ethics ordinance at an upcoming formal meeting.

Also at the meeting, the City Council recognized Radiant Church of Georgia Lead Pastor Keith Welton, who spoke in support of the Jewish community after antisemitic flyers were distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods earlier this month.

Mayor Jim Gilvin issued a statement condemning the flyers Aug. 6, the morning the materials were discovered. In February, antisemitic flyers were distributed throughout several Dunwoody and Sandy Springs neighborhoods. Residents in Roswell and Milton reported a wave of flyers in May.