Alpharetta will add safety barriers to Town Green

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At its first meeting of the new fiscal year, the Alpharetta City Council targeted the Town Green for safety improvements as guests flock downtown for entertainment and warm weather festivities.

Councilmembers unanimously awarded $206,584 to contractor Tri Scapes July 17 for the construction of three brick walls along the sidewalk of Hwy. 9, or South Main Street, where it runs adjacent to the Town Green.

Renovations will also include repairs to the synthetic turf, LED lighting and six trashcans. Hundreds of Alpharetta residents and visitors visit the Town Green weekly for the Alpharetta Farmers Market on Saturday mornings, live music and seasonal street festivals, like the Taste of Alpharetta.

As the weather gets warmer, councilmembers have noted increases in the number of guests enjoying the festivities.

“I think we all identified this project as a safety issue and a heavy use of the Town Green,” Councilman John Hipes said. “Separating folks on the Town Green and kids from Hwy. 9 means a lot to me, and I know to a lot of other people, to get this project done.”

The city opened bidding on the construction in May. Of the three bids staff received June 29, Tri Scapes, which has been named for other projects at City Center and in Mid-Broadwell Park, was the lowest.

City staff estimates the construction will be completed by Sept. 29 before the Wire and Wood Festival.

School upgrade

The Fulton Science Academy is also set to see four new tennis courts; a concessions stand; an additional driveway and parking; a field house; and a soccer field. The private school, which opened in 2015, serves pre-K through 12th grade.

The plans were unanimously approved June 1 by the Alpharetta Planning Commission, but were met with traffic congestion, lighting and public notification concerns from the neighboring Westwood Park homeowners association (HOA).

Since the Planning Commission approval, the HOA and project staff say concerns have been resolved, and school administrators agreed to station a police officer to prevent congestion at the entrance of the neighborhood.

Also at the meeting, the City Council recognized the eight living members of the 1965 Bailey Johnson High School basketball team. The former players won the 1964-65 Class-B Georgia Interscholastic Association State Championship.

Opened in 1950 as the Alpharetta Colored School, the Bailey Johnson school served Black students in first through 12th grade until the desegregation of North Fulton County schools in 1967.

James Emerson, Leroy Grogan, Larry Strickland, Jimmy Taylor, Almond Martin, Melvin Peters, Eugene Snow and David Taylor received championship rings at the ceremony. Councilmembers also recognized deceased teammates Arthur and Aubrey Manning, Claude McCann, Willie Brown, Larry Wells and Coach Jerry D. Hobbs.

The ring presentation was followed by a reception in the City Hall community room.

City revisits budget

Nearly a month after its approval, the City Council is revisiting its fiscal year 2024 budget and property tax rate. Fulton County provided the city with the tax digest June 28, which saw higher growth than anticipated when drafting the budget, city staff said.

If the city maintained its approved millage, or property tax, rate of 5.75 mills, there would be some $1.8 million in additional revenues for the general fund.

At a work session before the regular meeting July 17, City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom invited councilmembers to consider the $1.8 million for city projects, or to redistribute the money back to Alpharetta taxpayers through a rollback.

Councilmembers expressed interest in using the amount for capital projects, some of which were left unfunded in the previous iteration.

Public hearings on the millage rate will be at the City Council meetings Aug. 7 and 21, as well as at a called meeting Aug. 21 at 11:30 a.m.