Alpharetta weighs North Point Streetscape proposal

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — With a little time, planning and money, Alpharetta’s North Point Corridor will look radically different a decade from now, according to new proposals under consideration before the City Council.

Council members heard an update Aug. 22 on plans to redesign the streetscape on North Point Parkway to de-emphasize vehicle traffic, add new bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and connect the area with the Alpha Loop and Big Creek Greenway.

Tom Ziegler of Columbia Engineering, which is designing the project, told council members that their recommendation is to reduce North Point Parkway from six to four travel lanes, while adding 12 foot wide “shared use” paths on either side of the roadway.

Ziegler said combined with improved bicycle and pedestrian crossings, and other amenities for non-auto-centric uses, the city could bolster local efforts to make North Point more attractive and in line with the long-range plan for the corridor.

“When we do this project successfully together … we’re going to be accepting awards in several years for what’s going to be accomplished along this corridor,” he said. “This is not your normal road project … this is a game-changer.”

In addition to adding more diverse travel options and interconnectivity to the area, Ziegler said the project will focus on adding extensive landscape features to the corridor and implementing green infrastructure, while having as little impact as possible on the existing environment.

Even with the anticipated growth the area may see in the next two decades, project designers believe that a four-lane plan will fit traffic needs of the community.

“We feel like we have roughly 20 to 30 percent of additional capacity on the four-lane version,” he said.

Ziegler said that they also explored a six-lane option for the redesign, which would reduce the width of existing lanes, but would maintain three lanes in each direction. With this option, they would still be able to install multi-use paths, but impacts on other areas of the streetscape would be much more pronounced.

After Ziegler’s presentation, council members shared their thoughts on the project design, many voicing their support for the four-lane design.

“This city has a history of doing big things great and great things big,” Councilman John Hippes said. “Avalon is here, it’s not elsewhere. And it was done thoughtfully.”

But several council members said they were concerned that a four-lane version of the roadway wouldn’t handle traffic in the area, if demand exceeded what Columbia Engineering has projected for the next 20 years.

“To me, that math doesn’t work,” Councilman Brian Will said. “I trust you, you’re the expert, but I don’t see those numbers work.”

Ziegler estimated that the four-lane option will cost roughly $35 million to complete. The other six-lane option would come in at about $45 million, he said.

Alpharetta Community Development Director Kathi Cook said the city has about $15 million in grant and TSPLOST funding for the project. But she said they still have $25 million in grant funding that hasn’t been awarded yet.

Ziegler said the project could be completed in two phases, to cut the funding initially needed in half. Construction on the two phases would be split in half at Encore Parkway and the city could chose to start at either Mansell Road or Haynes Bridge Road to begin Phase 1.

Cook said that they could also fund the project through private development and impact fee credits, like what was done with the Alpha Loop project. But to get to the point where that’s possible, she said they would need to progress the project designs through several more phases and adopt a specific plan.

No vote was taken on the matter.

Glass recycling solution

Also at the meeting, Councilman Doug DeRito reported on the city’s continuing efforts to offer glass recycling.

DeRito said that after talks with city staff, they decided to install a self-service, glass recycling hopper at the Alpharetta Public Works Facility off Hembree Road.

The recycling hopper would be open to all city residents and would be emptied twice a week by city employees.

“The hopper is going to be unattended. It’s an honesty policy,” he said. “But there will be a license plate reader and camera so we can monitor that and make sure that people are utilizing the facility properly.”

The project would cost about $15,000 a year for Republic Services to dispose of the glass, plus a one-time fee of $2,000 to purchase the recycling hopper.

“This is probably the most cost-efficient glass recycling program that the city could have,” DeRito said.

No vote was taken on this project.

Park design services

Council members also awarded two design contracts for upcoming redevelopment projects at Old Rucker Park and Union Hill Park.

The contracts, according to Alpharetta Director of Public Works Pete Sewczwicz, will redesign the two parks, adding trail systems, park facilities, amenities and parking to the projects.

Old Rucker Park will be designed by Columbia Engineering at a cost of $357,900. The design process will take approximately one year.

Union Hill Park’s redesign was awarded to Dix.Hite Partners for $336,500. Sewczwicz said the design process for Union Hill Park will also take about one year.