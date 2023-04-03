Alpharetta unveils design for new Wacky World playground

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Children, parents and staff gathered at Alpharetta Elementary School March 28 for a glimpse of the initial playground design for one of Wills Park’s biggest attractions.
Wacky World’s original wood playground at Wills Park was built by more than 2,600 volunteers over six days in 1997. The 1-acre playground will be replaced in 2024 with a new structure designed by children and built by volunteers.
Project Manager Laura Sehn of Play by Design, the playground design firm handling the project, presented the new concept, which features a dragon tower, an obstacle course, a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, a pirate ship, a zipline and other amenities.
Sehn said the new playground will be roughly 18,000 square feet, and the different features were requested by students, who submitted their dream designs on drawing forms.
“They have fantastic ideas,” Sehn said. “They thought of things not only for themselves, but they thought of things for other kids who were younger, or who maybe have, like, a mobility problem so they can play on the playground with them.”
Sehn said the next stages of the project are securing volunteers and materials; returning to Alpharetta for a second visit and the building; and an opening day celebration.
Recreation Commissioner and Wacky World Committee Member Jeremy Scott said the project funding was kickstarted by the city’s bond referendum, but the project will not be possible without donations.
“What we have is a tremendous opportunity as a community to come together once again into a community build where we can bring together volunteers and build another iconic playground that generations, including the children in here and probably their children, will be able to enjoy for another quarter century to come,” Scott said.
Alpharetta city officials also attended the event, including Recreation and Parks Director Morgan Rodgers, who said rebuilding Wacky World is a testament to the city’s commitment to creating fun and safe outdoor spaces for all children.
“By involving our community in the design process, we’re making sure that this playground meets the needs and interests of children and provides for a great degree of ‘funability’ at the new and improved Wacky World,” Rodgers said.
City Councilman John Hipes said he looks forward to the grand opening of the new and reimagined playground designed by the children of Alpharetta.
For more information on donating and volunteering for the project, visit wackyworld.org/.